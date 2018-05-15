SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences in the coming weeks:
2018 J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date: May 16, 2018
Location: Boston, MA
Presentation time: 11:20am PT / 2:20pm ET
2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference
Date: June 6, 2018
Location: San Francisco, CA
Presentation time: 1:35pm PT / 4:35pm ET
For more details on these events, visit the Investor Relations section of the Flex website at:
https://investors.flex.com/home/default.aspx
About Flex
Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected World®. With approximately 200,000 professionals across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes in various industries and end-markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @flexintl. Flex – Live Smarter®
Investors & Analysts
Kevin Kessel
1 (408) 576-7985
kevin.kessel@flex.com
Media & Press
Paul Brunato
1 (408) 576-7534
paul.brunato@flex.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300649082.html
SOURCE Flex
