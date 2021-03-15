Flex Wins Multiple 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that it is a winner of three Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievement in Collaborative Innovation, Operational Excellence and Enterprise Integration & Technology. These annual awards are sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers.

In the Collaborative Innovation category, Flex was honored for its ability to quickly and effectively set up 12 manufacturing lines in 10 locations across the world in order to produce face masks to keep its employees safe. By relying on a connected network of experts, suppliers, vendors and employees, Flex was able to quickly create the infrastructure and processes needed to produce1.5 million masks per week. Before the end of the 2020, Flex had produced more than 62 million masks for its employees and the communities supporting them.

In the Operational Excellence category, Flex was honored for a project that produced ventilators in order to help fill the gap in a global shortage brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Flex delivered its first patient-ready ventilator in just six weeks, and manufactured more than 50,000 ventilators between April and December of 2020, making Flex the largest non-captive manufacturer of ventilators in the world – all from a company with extensive experience in medical products, but had never manufactured a ventilator before the pandemic started.

In the Enterprise Integration and Technology category, Flex was honored for using simulation technology to create a digital twin of an existing factory in order to optimize the manufacturing process of a Class II diabetes product. By implementing the simulation, this project reaped multiple benefits in the areas of operations, technology and project management.

"Flex employees are incredibly talented, resilient and committed. When thousands of our employees around the world work together on projects like the ones we're being recognized for, incredible things result." said Paul Baldassari, executive vice president at Flex. "We are incredibly grateful to the National Association of Manufacturers for recognizing Flex and shining a spotlight on these projects."

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each project category, as well as a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/.

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.

www.nam.org

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

