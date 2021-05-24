Flex Wins National Export Award in Mexico

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced its manufacturing operations in Mexico have been awarded the 2020 National Export Award in the Manufacturing and Export Services category by the Economic Ministry of Mexico. Flex was recognized for its strong manufacturing processes driven by its industry knowledge, dedicated employees, automation and digitization.

Flex has invested in a focused portfolio of advanced manufacturing capabilities and technologies to lead the evolution of Industry 4.0 and provide greater efficiency, quality and sustainability for customers. The company is developing and implementing innovative manufacturing techniques and processes and offers its customers an array of services regionally and globally to ensure a seamless/optimized transition from design to manufacturing.

"We are very proud to have won this prestigious national award," said Flavio Magalhaes, senior vice president, Operations at Flex. "Our operations in Mexico serve nearly every industry, from automotive to communications and from healthcare to industrial and lifestyle, across 9 locations in 6 states. We leverage the latest breakthroughs in technology to provide a constantly evolving set of manufacturing services. This award is great recognition for these efforts of the entire team."

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

