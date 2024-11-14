Flex Your Cyber: International Campaign Promotes Cybersecurity Awareness in Education

Keeper Security announces the launch of "Flex Your Cyber," a public service initiative supported by industry-leading organizations that empowers K-8 students, parents, teachers and administrators to protect themselves online

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology has become an integral part of the learning environment, empowering robust cybersecurity practices in K-8 education is now essential. In response to this urgent need, Keeper Security – with support from the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), KnowBe4 and Williams Racing Formula 1 team – is thrilled to announce the launch of Flex Your Cyber , an international educational public service initiative providing resources and videos starring F1 driver Alex Albon.

With cybercriminals launching increasingly sophisticated attacks every school day , on average, it has become crucial to teach cybersecurity hygiene earlier than ever. However, recent research from Keeper reveals that only 14% of schools mandate security awareness training, and a mere 21% provide guidance on secure password management. This gap poses significant risks, as widespread issues such as weak passwords and password reuse threaten students' digital security and safety.

Flex Your Cyber equips students, parents, teachers and administrators with the essential tools and knowledge they need to stay safe online. The initiative provides tailored content for each audience, from engaging videos and interactive games for young learners to practical tips and cybersecurity solutions for parents, educators and administrators.

"Our goal is to empower the entire educational community with the knowledge they need to protect themselves from today's cyber threats," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Starting this education at a young age will help ensure future generations are protected against the cyber threats plaguing our digital landscape."

The Flex Your Cyber website is organized into dedicated pages for each target audience, ensuring that everyone in the educational community has access to age-appropriate, actionable information:

Little Kids (K-3rd Grade) : Engaging videos, games, an activity book and infographic designed to introduce young learners to the basics of online safety.

: Engaging videos, games, an activity book and infographic designed to introduce young learners to the basics of online safety. Big Kids (4th-8th Grade) : Interactive games, original videos, cyber challenges and resources that delve deeper into digital security concepts for preteens.

: Interactive games, original videos, cyber challenges and resources that delve deeper into digital security concepts for preteens. Parents : Guidance, research and practical tips to help their family navigate the online world safely and practice good cybersecurity habits at home.

: Guidance, research and practical tips to help their family navigate the online world safely and practice good cybersecurity habits at home. Teachers : Tools, engaging resources and grade-specific lesson plans to integrate cybersecurity education into the classroom.

: Tools, engaging resources and grade-specific lesson plans to integrate cybersecurity education into the classroom. Administrators (K-12): Insights, best practices and cybersecurity solutions for developing a secure digital environment within schools.

Keeper is proud to collaborate with Williams Racing driver Alex Albon for the Flex Your Cyber initiative. The Thai and British racing driver pilots the FW46 for Williams Racing, with more than 100 F1 races and multiple podium appearances over the course of his career. Albon brings the initiative to life with two original videos aimed at younger audiences. In the video for "Little Kids," Albon embarks on a whimsical journey through "The Internet" on a brightly colored bicycle, battling cartoon cyber threats in full F1 racing gear. Meanwhile, the "Big Kids" video immerses viewers in a retro 8-bit racing video game, where Albon dodges cyber dangers like "Privacy Potholes" and navigates the "Malware Mile."

"With cybercriminals targeting schools with increasing frequency, it's more important now than ever to arm students, parents and educators alike with the right tools to protect themselves," said Guccione. "We are proud to partner the National Cybersecurity Alliance, KnowBe4, Williams Racing and Alex Albon to drive awareness and build a culture of cybersecurity from an early age."

"Equipping children with cybersecurity knowledge from an early age is essential in today's digital-first world," said Lisa Plaggemeier, Executive Director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance. "By encouraging safe digital practices and providing families and educators with the necessary resources, we can build a more secure online experience. The Flex Your Cyber initiative meets a critical need by empowering the entire education community—students, parents, teachers and administrators—to understand and combat cyber threats in ways that are both engaging and accessible. Building this foundation now not only helps protect young people today but also prepares them to be responsible digital citizens well into the future."

"Keeper Security's Flex Your Cyber initiative is a crucial step in safeguarding children in an increasingly digital world, cultivating a security culture in our future workforce from the ground up," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO at KnowBe4. "By equipping students, parents and educators with accessible cybersecurity education and resources, Flex Your Cyber will foster a robust culture of cyber resilience—essential for navigating today's complex threat landscape. We are proud to support this impactful program, which promises to have a lasting, positive impact on the education community and beyond."

"Cybersecurity is critical in all walks of life, and particularly in Formula 1, where protecting our data is vital to succeeding on track," said James Southerland, Head of Partnerships at Williams Racing. "Forming good cybersecurity habits at a young age is becoming as important as learning to cross the road safely or wear a seatbelt and we are delighted to be supporting our partner Keeper Security with this campaign."

Flex Your Cyber kicked off with an interactive launch event, co-hosted by the initiative's supporting organizations and held at Busboys and Poets in Arlington, Virginia. The event featured a video premiere and games for students, teachers and administrators. View this album for downloadable photos from the event.

The Flex Your Cyber website is now live and accessible to everyone. All members of the educational community are invited to explore the available resources and join Keeper in its mission to empower the educational community with the essential knowledge and tools to promote safer online behaviors and protect sensitive information. New resources will be added regularly. Learn more and experience the fun at FlexYourCyber.com .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com .

Flex Your Cyber Resources

About NCA

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater "digital" good. Our core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (January); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivaled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

