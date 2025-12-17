Keeper Security Recognized as Overall Winner in Spiceworks' 2025 Voice of IT Survey

Keeper Enterprise Password Manager earns highest overall satisfaction score from IT professionals, leading in security, integration and support categories

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces that Keeper Enterprise Password Manager has been named the Overall Winner in the Spiceworks 2025 Voice of IT Survey evaluating corporate password management solutions.

The relaunched Spiceworks' Voice of IT survey gathered insights from nearly 600 U.S. IT professionals who rated corporate password management products across multiple categories including overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities, integration with existing IT infrastructure, compliance and auditing, administrative controls and customer support quality.

"IT teams know that strong security should be intuitive, elegant and robust," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We designed Keeper with that experience in mind, and this recognition from the Spiceworks community reinforces the impact of that mission. We're grateful for their accolades and will continue delivering industry-leading innovations."

According to Spiceworks, Keeper earned top-tier scores in multiple evaluation areas, including integration with existing infrastructure, SSO capabilities, MFA support, compliance and auditing features, administrative controls and customer support quality. These strong category scores, combined with a leading overall satisfaction rating among products meeting the survey's response threshold, contributed to Keeper being named the survey's Overall Winner. The Spiceworks report also examined common implementation challenges across password management platforms. Keeper stood out for its strong performance in technical categories related to operational deployment, centralized management and support experience.

The Voice of IT commendation adds to a series of 2025 accolades for Keeper's Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions. This year, Keeper was named to Newsweek's America's Best Online Platforms, earned Connect Professional's top-tier review and secured its third consecutive win in CHIP Magazine's password manager test. The company also received industry accolades including the Globee Award for Best Cybersecurity Company, the Fortress Award for Zero-Trust Security and multiple Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Keeper Enterprise Password Manager is a zero-knowledge, zero-trust security platform that protects organizations of all sizes against password-related breaches, credential theft and unauthorized access. Part of the company's flagship KeeperPAM Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, Keeper Password Manager provides end-to-end encryption across every website, application and system employees interact with, and deploys in minutes with seamless integration with SSO, identity providers and existing IT environments.

Keeper is easy to adopt for both technical and non-technical users and supports advanced security controls that meet the highest industry benchmarks, including SOC 2 Type I and II, ISO 27001, FedRAMP and GovRAMP. Keeper's cloud infrastructure is certified to more than 325 rigorous security and enhancement controls aligned with NIST guidelines.

