Flexcompute and Bramble CFD Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Motorsport Simulation Workflows

Flexcompute's GPU-native Flow360, combined with Bramble CFD's cloud platform and motorsport expertise, delivers customer-ready simulation workflows for high-performance vehicle aerodynamic development.

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexcompute, the physics intelligence platform for advanced simulation, today announced a partnership with Bramble CFD, a cloud-based simulation platform known for delivering streamlined CFD workflows to motorsport and high-performance engineering teams. The partnership brings together Flexcompute's GPU-native Flow360 solver and Bramble CFD's domain-focused platform to deliver customer-ready simulation workflows tailored for demanding motorsport applications.

Through this partnership, Flow360 will be embedded within custom-tailored workflows designed specifically for motorsport and high-performance vehicle development. By combining GPU-native physics with Bramble CFD's workflow expertise, the companies are delivering a specialized simulation solution aligned with the demands of rapid design iteration and competitive development.

"Our customers operate in environments where simulation speed and accuracy directly impact performance on track and on the road," said Ivor Annetts, Managing Director, Bramble CFD. "Motorsport and automotive teams demand a solver that can keep up with aggressive development cycles without compromising fidelity. Flexcompute's GPU-native Flow360 is the only solution we've seen that delivers both, making it the right foundation for the workflows our customers rely on."

The collaboration builds on Flexcompute's established use in automotive and high-performance vehicle engineering, extending Flow360 into a motorsport-focused workflow.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to enabling best-in-class simulation workflows, not just faster solvers," said Vera Yang, President and Co-Founder of Flexcompute. "By working with Bramble CFD, we are making Flow360 available within a domain-focused platform that helps customers turn GPU-native physics into repeatable, production-ready workflows across motorsport, automotive, and beyond."

The partnership reflects Flexcompute's strategy to scale its GPU-native physics platform through an open ecosystem of domain experts. By enabling specialized workflows, Flexcompute helps customers apply high-fidelity physics more effectively across demanding engineering domains where accuracy, speed, and repeatability matter most.

About Flexcompute

Flexcompute is a physics intelligence company that turns the laws of physics into a shared brain for engineers and agents to design, optimize, and operate real-world systems. With a platform that combines GPU-native multiphysics simulation, geometry-native reasoning, and neural memory that continuously learns from every simulation and test, Flexcompute dramatically reduces the latency to physics insight. Used across aerospace, automotive, energy, and advanced manufacturing, Flexcompute enables engineers to focus on design while achieving lower cost, reduced energy use, and faster iteration. The mission is to make hardware innovation just as easy as software through physics intelligence.

