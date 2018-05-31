FlexDev: Prospective UK Software Development Lies in Onshore/Nearshore Outsourcing

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699266/FlexDev_Logo.jpg )



"We are seeing a lot of interest in our services. More and more companies are realizing that to future proof their business, they cannot afford to have multiple attempts at getting it correct, and need to execute first time, and in real time. Offshoring mission critical software developments outside of the Euro time zone does not work for the pressing urgent issues that come with the next technology shifts." Poland has a stable and safe economy and the best IT Professionals in the business, concluded Mr. Fell

"When we look at current technology shifts around digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence and IT Transformation - IT departments within companies across all major verticals in the UK and mainland Europe, need a new outsource model that must be more accurate, in real time, and correct the first time," comments Graham. "What worked a few years ago when outsourcing offshore to a low cost model, does not and will not work in the future for the UK market place," concluded Mr. Fell.

FlexDev has a presence in the UK, Poland and the U.S and has developed a Next Generation Delivery Center in Poland in order to assist with the increasing number of companies that need more accurate software development services, offering this in Europe in real time, using extended and managed teams, and by leveraging distributed agile methodologies and the best of class talent in the market place.

POLAND: The next Silicon Valley:

In order to reduce costs, increase quality, and speed up time to market, FlexDev have created a next generation delivery center (NGDC) in Poznan, Poland to service the UK, and European time zones with their digital transformation initiatives.

Steve Ackland, CEO of AiM (http://www.aim4gain.com ) a leading UK based international solution provider in digital transformation and automation/AI explains:

"With AI developments happening so quickly, it no longer makes service or commercial sense to offshore in the way it did - even 2-3 years ago. The future service migration challenges for enterprises will be onshoring/nearshoring to AI/cloud. And indeed, we at AiM use AI and automation to handle these migrations to de-risk the move and ensure seamless, immediate to value transition".

"No longer is it true that a supplier who can muster thousands of cheap resources (who incidentally are not as cheap as they used to be) represents a compelling proposition. As a consequence, pricing has become very cut-throat amongst the off-shoring vendors right now, so interesting to see how that impacts service quality. As someone involved in ITO and BPO outsourcing and the vendor management industry since the mid-90s, I would say that the landscape is shaking up and it's getting very interesting again".

Mr Ackland concluded by saying that "with the traditional offshore outsource model now failing, FlexDev's nearshore delivery center approach will be exactly the type of facility the industry needs to help enterprises meet their digital transformation business objectives".

