Norcross 2 facility will expand the company's Atlanta footprint to nearly 800,000 square feet and 73 MW

DENVER, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, today announced the expansion of its Atlanta-area footprint with the planned development of a 48,000-square-foot, 4.5-megawatt (MW) data center, reinforcing the company's continued investment in high-growth markets and its ability to support increasing enterprise and AI demands.

Flexential Adding Fifth Atlanta-Area Data Center as Demand Accelerates Across the Southeast

The Atlanta market, ranked among the top data center hubs in North America, continues to see strong demand from enterprises prioritizing proximity to dense network ecosystems and scalable infrastructure. With Atlanta - Norcross 2, Flexential is expanding its ability to deliver colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services through the FlexAnywhere® Platform in a region that plays a critical role in national data center and interconnection strategy.

"Infrastructure requirements are fundamentally changing," said Ryan Mallory, CEO of Flexential. "Our differentiated development model delivers CPU- and GPU-ready environments under one roof, enabling customers to support a wide range of workloads with varying density requirements. This flexibility, combined with a power- and grid-efficient design philosophy, ensures scalable, future-ready infrastructure," said Ryan Mallory.

Expected to come online in the first half of 2028, Atlanta - Norcross 2, located at 2755 Northwoods Parkway in Norcross, Georgia and adjacent to the existing Flexential Atlanta - Norcross data center, will be served by Georgia Power. The facility will deliver the capacity, scalability, and performance required to support modern hybrid IT and AI-driven workloads.

The addition of Norcross 2 marks the company's fifth data center in the Atlanta area and will increase the company's market footprint to approximately 800,000 square feet and 73 MW of capacity. Flexential's national portfolio includes more than 40 data centers and 360 MW of capacity online or under development across 18 U.S. markets. It also has facilities under construction in Douglasville, Georgia (another suburb of Atlanta), Parker, Colorado, and Hillsboro, Oregon.

By combining geographic reach with purpose-built environments optimized for next-generation workloads, Flexential continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating rapid digital and AI transformation. The company has raised nearly $1 billion from GI Partners, GI Data Infrastructure, Hamilton Lane, and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) over the last 18 months. It also completed an $800 million asset-backed securities (ABS) offering in November to support its ongoing growth and investment strategy.

For more information about Flexential's infrastructure capabilities and customized IT solutions, visit www.flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable hybrid IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® Platform anchors our services in 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

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SOURCE Flexential