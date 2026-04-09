Flexential Earns USA TODAY Top Workplaces Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

Company recognized following a year of record business performance and significant expansion

DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has earned a place on the USA TODAY Top Workplaces list for the second consecutive year — one in which the company achieved considerable business momentum.

The Top Workplaces program celebrates companies across the country that prioritize a people-centered culture and give employees a voice. Recognition is based entirely on confidential employee feedback collected in late 2025 by Energage, which evaluates 15 culture drivers linked to high organizational performance.

The honor follows one of the most productive years in company history. It launched the Flexential Marketplace, acquired prime property in Hillsboro, Oregon, for the construction of a new data center, purchased two of its Atlanta-area locations to gain full ownership of its regional footprint, enabled connectivity to the Bifrost Cable System, and issued its second annual State of AI Infrastructure Report.

"We expanded high-density capacity, signed more business than ever before, are investing $1 billion in new infrastructure and our employees truly value working here," said Ryan Mallory, CEO of Flexential. "Every one of those milestones traces back to people who feel a real sense of ownership over their work and take pride in what they're building here."

Flexential also appointed Mallory as CEO, hired Greg Ogle as Chief Information Officer, brought on Marilyn Tyfting as Chief People Officer, and added Thomas Bailey as VP of Energy and Matthew Baumann as VP of Site Acquisition. In all, Flexential had a fifth consecutive year of record signings, added more than 140 new customers, and surpassed 900 employees.

"You can measure engagement with a survey, but you can feel it when a team solves a problem nobody asked them to solve," Tyfting said. "That kind of initiative comes from employees who respect the people beside them and care about each other's success."

Flexential operates more than 40 data centers and has 360 MW of capacity online or in development across 18 U.S. markets, including facilities under construction in Parker, Colorado; Hillsboro, Oregon; and Norcross, Georgia.

For information on Flexential's infrastructure capabilities and customized IT solutions, visit www.flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable hybrid IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® Platform anchors our services in 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

Media Contact

Forrest Cronin

Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

Christian Rizzo

Gregory for Flexential

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential