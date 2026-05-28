Ownership of Hillsboro 4 and Hillsboro 5 enhances long-term investment flexibility and

operational control in the nation's tightest data center market

DENVER, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has closed the acquisition of its Hillsboro 4 and Hillsboro 5 data centers in Hillsboro, Oregon, in the largest real estate transaction in the company's history.

Flexential Secures Strategic Real Estate Ownership in Hillsboro, Oregon, with Acquisition of Two Data Center Properties

With the acquisition, Flexential now owns 496,000 square feet across 20 acres in Hillsboro, 15 miles west of Portland, and four facilities in the nation's seventh-largest data center market. It continues a portfolio-wide transition from leasing that will enable Flexential to make long-term investments for enterprise, cloud, and AI customers through its FlexAnywhere® Platform.

"This transaction proves to customers that we're going to be there for the long term and that we will invest in the facility to meet their needs now and into the future," said Ryan Mallory, CEO of Flexential. "It also reinforces our commitment to Hillsboro and positions us to continue delivering capacity as demand in the region remains high."

Hillsboro 4, at 4915 NE Starr Boulevard, is a 138,000-square-foot, 18 MW multi-tenant data center that has been fully leased to customers, and Hillsboro 5, at 4975 NE Starr Boulevard, is a 358,000-square-foot, 36 MW two-story multi-tenant facility. Both deliver GPU- and CPU-ready environments under one roof and are directly connected to the highly interconnected Flexential campus network and the FlexAnywhere Platform.

One of the longest-running data center operators in the city, Flexential also owns Hillsboro 1, a 5.3 MW facility at 3935 NE Aloclek Place, and last summer unveiled plans for Hillsboro 6 after purchasing additional property on that site. Hillsboro 2, an 18 MW data center at 5737 NE Huffman Street, is a termination point for three subsea cable systems and is often referred to as the "Network Access Point of the Northwest." Hillsboro 3 is a 36 MW facility at 5419 NE Starr Boulevard, just north of Hillsboro 5.

This transaction builds on the strategy Flexential executed last year when it acquired its Douglasville 2 and Norcross facilities to complete ownership of its footprint in the Atlanta region. The company operates more than 40 data centers in 18 U.S. markets with more than 360 MW of capacity built or under development. In addition to Hillsboro 6, Flexential is scheduled to open its latest Denver-area facility in Parker, Colorado, later this year, and recently purchased property for a second data center in Norcross, Georgia.

Organizations evaluating data center capacity in the Pacific Northwest or other U.S. markets can explore Flexential's full portfolio of facilities and services at www.flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable hybrid IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® platform anchors our services in 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

Media Contact

Forrest Cronin

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Christian Rizzo

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SOURCE Flexential