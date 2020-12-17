FlexGen Selected by Northeastern REMC to Deliver Largest Battery Storage Projects in Indiana

According to Bloomberg, FlexGen projects will account for more than 54% of utility-scale battery storage in Indiana. Tweet this

Indiana's largest battery storage projects

Sized at 21.6 MWh and 25.2 MWh, respectively, each of the two battery systems will be slightly bigger than the 20MWh battery project commissioned in 2016 by Indianapolis Power and Light. The battery system operates on FlexGen's energy management software platform, FlexGen HybridOS, which enables the seamless export of power onto the grid when it's most needed – during times of peak demand or when weather disrupts the grid. During off-peak times the battery storage systems will charge when power prices are lower.

"Our team is honored to deliver these milestone projects for NREMC," says Alan Grosse, FlexGen chief operating officer. "On commissioning, these sites will be among the safest, most reliable and cost-effective power plants in the United States."

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance data, FlexGen projects will account for more than 54% of the utility-scale battery storage in Indiana when these projects are commissioned.

About FlexGen

FlexGen is the second-largest U.S. energy storage technology solutions and services provider, and first in Texas with 80% market share. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our customers and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. For more information, visit www.flexgen.com.

