FlexGen's Yann Brandt Re-Elected as Chair of SEIA Energy Storage Division

FlexGen

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CCO Brandt will Serve His Second Term as Chair 

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yann Brandt, Chief Commercial Officer of FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading energy storage solution and software technology provider, has been re-elected as the Chair of the Energy Storage Division of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) board. Brandt is serving his second term after being elected as the first-ever chair of its Energy Storage Division last year. SEIA added the Energy Storage Division to its membership offerings in 2019 as part of its Solar+ Decade mission to foster rapid deployment of energy storage and solar plus storage.

"Yann has been an important voice and valuable partner as the first ever chair of our Energy Storage Division–and I'm thrilled to continue our work together. We're at an incredibly important moment as the solar and storage industry looks to lead the future of energy while navigating a new era of legislative, trade and regulatory policy," said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. "It's an important time for leadership. The U.S. solar and storage industry will add $565 billion to our economy over the next decade, creating another half a million jobs along the way. We also have limitless potential as an industry in the Solar+ Decade."

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy markets. FlexGen runs a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. 

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

