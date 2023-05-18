Flexible AC Transmission System Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Electricity Worldwide Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible AC Transmission System Market by Compensation Type, Controller (Static Synchronous Compensator, Static Var Compensator, Unified Power Flow Controllers, Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator, and Others), Industry Vertical, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market size reached US$ 1.33 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.86 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during 2022-2028.

The developing electric power transmission system, the increasing government expenditure to build smart grids, and the rising adoption of renewable energy sources represent some of the key factors driving the market.



A flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) is a technology used in power transmission systems to enhance their efficiency and control the flow of electricity. These devices are used to improve power transfer capability, reduce power losses, and improve the overall stability and reliability of the grid. It includes the use of power electronics and advanced control systems, which enable the real-time control of voltage, current, and reactive power on the transmission line.

This helps to regulate power flow, stabilize the grid, and mitigate problems such as voltage instability and grid oscillations. They can also be applied in a variety of transmission systems, including high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, alternating current (AC) transmission lines, and power transformers.

In addition, these devices can be used to integrate renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power into the grid. Besides this, FACTS technology offers various benefits such as improved power quality, increased power transfer capability, reduced transmission losses, and enhanced grid stability and reliability. As a result, it is increasingly adopted in the power and energy industry.

Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for electricity across the globe, which has resulted in the development of new power infrastructure and transmission lines. FACTS technology enables utilities to increase power transfer capacity and improve grid reliability, which makes it a suitable option for meeting the growing electricity demand. In addition, the increasing government expenditure to build smart grids due to the aging power grid infrastructure in many countries represents another major growth-inducing factor. FACTS systems can help upgrade the existing grid by improving its stability, reducing power losses, and enhancing the overall efficiency of the system.

Besides this, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power due to the growing environmental concerns has escalated the demand for FACTS technology that can help to mitigate the intermittent nature of renewable energy by regulating power flow and improving grid stability. This, coupled with the surging need for controllability of power systems in oil and gas, railways, and electric utility industries, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and collaboration among the leading market players to strengthen their foothold is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on compensation type, controller, and industry vertical.

Compensation Type Insights:

Series Compensation

Shunt Compensation

Combined Series-Shunt Compensation

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market based on the compensation type. This includes series compensation, shunt compensation, and combined series-shunt compensation. According to the report, shunt compensation represented the largest segment.

Controller Insights:

Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM)

Static Var Compensator (SVC)

Unified Power Flow Controllers (UPFC)

Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC)

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market based on the controller has also been provided in the report. This includes static synchronous compensator (STATCOM), static var compensator (SVC), unified power flow controllers (UPFC), thyristor-controlled series compensator (TCSC), and others. According to the report, static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) accounted for the largest market share.

Industry Vertical Insights:

Utilities

Renewables

Railways

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market based on the industry vertical. This includes utilities, renewables, railways, and others. According to the report, utilities represented the largest segment.

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and others); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, North America was the largest market for flexible AC transmission system (FACTS). Some of the factors driving the North America flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market include the increasing demand for electricity, the surging need to upgrade infrastructure, and the implementation of government regulations and initiatives.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the compensation type?

Which is the most attractive compensation type in the flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the controller?

Which is the most attractive controller in the flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market?

What is the breakup of the market based on industry vertical?

Which is the most attractive industry vertical in the flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market?

What is the competitive structure of the global flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market



6 Market Breakup by Compensation Type



7 Market Breakup by Controller



8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Alstom

Eaton Corporation PLC

GE Grid Solutions (General Electric)

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NR Electric Co. Ltd. (Nari Technology Co. Ltd.)

Siemens Energy

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba Corp.)

