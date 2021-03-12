Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market worth $48.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Structure Type (Single Sided Flex Circuit, Multilayer Flex Circuit), Application (Displays, Printed Sensors), Vertical (Consumer Electronics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market size is projected to reach USD 48.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 31.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026. The rising demand for consumer electronic devices is among the factors driving the growth of the flexible electronics & circuit market.

By application, OLED lighting segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The OLED lighting segment of the flexible electronics market, based on application, is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Flexible OLED lighting solutions are expected to be increasingly used in the automotive industry by high-end car manufacturers, such as General Motors, Tesla, and Audi. The presence of prominent lighting solution manufacturers such as Acuity Brands, LG Display, and OSRAM is also expected to boost the flexible electronics market for OLED lighting.

By vertical, automotive is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The automotive vertical is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the deployment of flexible displays (LCD and OLED) and OLED lighting panels in vehicles. The demand for flexible lighting is expected to increase globally among prominent automotive manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, BMW, and Audi. The LG and Hyundai collaboration for flexible displays in electric vehicles will also significantly contribute towards market growth.

By region, APAC Flexible electronics & circuit market estimated to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

APAC held the largest share of the overall flexible electronics market, based on region, in 2020. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of leading players from the flexible electronics ecosystem such as Samsung Group, LG Corp., Panasonic Corporation, and Konica Minolta Inc. These players have captured a major share of the flexible electronics market, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of the market in APAC. The flexible electronics market in North America is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026, largely due to the increasing establishment of high-technology industries of flexible electronics for military use. A number of US states that are at the forefront of innovation have established research centers for flexible and printed electronics.

Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Corp. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), The 3M Company (US), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), First Solar, Inc. (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), PragmatIC Printing Ltd. (UK), Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. (US), and BrightVolt Technologies (US), are some of the key players in the flexible electronics & circuit market.

