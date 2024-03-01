Flexible Industrial Packaging Market size to grow by USD 21.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, Aluflexpack AG, Amcor Plc, Anglo American plc, and more among key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible industrial packaging market is expected to grow by USD 21.32 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in demand for flexible industrial packaging from end-user industries is notably driving the flexible industrial packaging market. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices of flexible industrial packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (pouches, wraps, roll stock, and bags), application (chemical industry, construction industry, food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the flexible industrial packaging market including Aluflexpack AG, Amcor Plc, Anglo American plc, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., ePac Holdings LLC, Eskay Flexible Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd., Flexibles Industrial Packages Co., Global Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Industrial Packaging supply Inc., International Paper Co., Kiliper Corp., LC Packaging International BV, SAFEPACK Inc., Sealed Air Corp., SIG Group AG, Sonoco Products Co., and Surepak Ltd. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible industrial packaging products such as Metal-free laminates, Vento, and form pack blister systems.

The pouches segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Their adaptability, convenience, and sustainability have led to a significant uptake of the pouches segment. Due to their lightweight and cost-effectiveness, this segment has an extensive application in a variety of sectors.

APAC is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The strengthening of the regional economic conditions is one of the major factors. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of FIBC across several emerging economies in APAC is fuelled by its cost-efficiency.

North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Analyst Review

The packaging industry has witnessed significant evolution over the years, with a notable surge in demand for flexible solutions. Among the diverse array of packaging options available, pouches, bags, sachets, roll stocks, and wraps have emerged as prominent choices across various sectors. This demand stems from industries ranging from food and beverage to personal care and pharmaceutical sectors, each requiring tailored solutions to meet their unique packaging needs.

In response to market demands, manufacturers are exploring an extensive range of materials, including metal, plastic, and paper, to craft versatile packaging solutions. Polypropylene has gained particular traction due to its robust properties and suitability across multiple applications. However, as environmental concerns escalate, there's a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging aligned with initiatives like the Paris Agreement to reduce the carbon footprint.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the flexible packaging landscape. Innovations in printing technology, particularly within the flexography segment, enable intricate designs and vibrant branding on packaging surfaces, enhancing product visibility and consumer appeal.

The end-use industry dictates the preferences in packaging type, with the pouches segment experiencing remarkable growth. Stand-up pouches, in particular, have gained popularity for their convenience and shelf presence, catering to the dynamic needs of modern consumers.

Within the realm of material type, the paper segment has seen resurgence, driven by its eco-friendly credentials and versatility. This resurgence aligns with the growing recycling infrastructure, fostering a circular economy model where packaging materials are reused or repurposed.

As businesses navigate these trends, collaboration across the value chain becomes crucial. From sourcing raw materials responsibly to optimizing packaging designs for efficiency and sustainability, industry stakeholders must work in tandem to address evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

In conclusion, the flexible industrial packaging market continues to evolve, driven by a complex interplay of technological advancements, environmental imperatives, and shifting consumer behaviors. By embracing innovation and sustainability, businesses can capitalize on opportunities in this dynamic landscape while meeting the needs of a rapidly changing world.

