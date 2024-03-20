Flexible Packaging Market in Europe Set to Expand by USD 18.31 Billion with a 5.59% CAGR from 2023-2028

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Market in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis, focusing on the rapid expansion within the flexible packaging market in Europe, forecasts substantial growth by USD 18.31 billion from 2023 to 2028. This sector is accelerating at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.59% throughout the forecast period.

With innovative insights into market size, trends, drivers, and challenges, the comprehensive research report provides an all-encompassing evaluation of the market's dynamism. Dominant growth drivers include the intensified focus on product shelf life improvement, a notable shift from rigid to flexible packaging forms, and a rising demand for flexible bioplastic packaging solutions.

This extensive market segmentation analysis includes:

End-user Divisions: Food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care among others.

Food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care among others. Product Categories: Pouches, bags, films and wraps, along with other products.

The study underscores the advent of recyclable flexible packaging as a key contributor to the sector's growth trajectory, alongside advancements in barrier technologies and surging interest in smart packaging innovations.

The vendor analysis within the report is crafted to support clients in enhancing their market positions. Detailed assessments of leading market vendors are presented, inclusive of their strategic market approaches and growth initiatives.

The analysis brings to light several dimensions of market growth, pinpointing precise information on profit, competitive strategies, pricing, and promotional tactics. Considering various market aspects, it identifies the pivotal industry influences and recounts comprehensive data, both primary and secondary in nature.

Companies Profiled:

Aluflexpack AG

Amcor plc

Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG

CCL Industries Inc.

Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Management GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

ePac Holdings LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

LC Packaging International BV

Mondi Plc

Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

ProAmpac Holdings Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.

SIG Group AG

Sonoco Products Co.

Surepak Ltd.

UFlex Ltd.

