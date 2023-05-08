Flexible packaging market in India to grow by USD 18.65 billion between 2022 and 2027; Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible packaging market size in India is estimated to increase by USD 18.65 billion between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Flexible Packaging Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have been analyzed and rated to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Vendor Analysis

The flexible packaging market in India is fragmented due to the presence of several global and domestic players. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. The presence of a large number of vendors in India has increased the competition among vendors. Growing innovation by vendors to offer improved packaging solutions has led to increased rivalry among the players. Thus, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2022, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible packaging solutions that help brands to keep their products safe, fresh, and convenient for consumers.

- The company offers flexible packaging solutions that help brands to keep their products safe, fresh, and convenient for consumers. Berry Global Inc. - The company offers flexible packaging solutions that enhance the frozen food image through quality appearance and descent functionality which includes a range of containers, trays, and films.

- The company offers flexible packaging solutions that enhance the frozen food image through quality appearance and descent functionality which includes a range of containers, trays, and films. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers flexible packaging solutions with several specifications obtainable for a variety of applications and improved tear resistance due to peelable heat seal lacquer.

- The company offers flexible packaging solutions with several specifications obtainable for a variety of applications and improved tear resistance due to peelable heat seal lacquer. Cosmo Films Ltd. - The company offers flexible packaging solutions ranging from optical properties, superior printability, and low sealing temperature, to high hot tack, low COF, and stable COF, which are required for any flexible packaging application.

- The company offers flexible packaging solutions ranging from optical properties, superior printability, and low sealing temperature, to high hot tack, low COF, and stable COF, which are required for any flexible packaging application. GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Multiflex Packaging

Packone Solutions LLP

Paharpur 3P

Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

Pouch Makers Canada Inc.

SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD.

Sonoco Products Co.

Tetra Pak Group

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Flexible packaging market in India

The market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, personal care industry, and others), and material (plastic, paper, and aluminum).

The market growth in the food and beverage industry segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products among consumers in India . In addition, the increasing population of young working professionals in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune , Mumbai , and Delhi is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing retail industry in India . Organized retail is growing in India with transforming demographic profiles, rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing consumer tastes and preferences. Also, the shift of consumers, especially millennials, from traditional retail to online channels has boosted the share of organized retail in India . In addition, rural FMCG is growing steadily in the country and is expected to reach USD 220 billion by 2025. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the flexible packaging market in India during the forecast period.

– The market is driven by the growing retail industry in . Organized retail is growing in with transforming demographic profiles, rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing consumer tastes and preferences. Also, the shift of consumers, especially millennials, from traditional retail to online channels has boosted the share of organized retail in . In addition, rural FMCG is growing steadily in the country and is expected to reach by 2025. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the flexible packaging market in during the forecast period. Trend – The increasing use of stand-up pouches is identified as the key trend in the market. A stand-up pouch weighs just about 5% of the total weight of a glass bottle. The lightweight of stand-up pouches has increased their use of substitutes to cans to store processed food. They come with zips that can be closed if the content in them has to be reused. In addition, stand-up pouches can be designed in different shapes and prints with high-quality graphics. Such benefits are increasing the use of stand-up pouches among end-users, which is expected to positively influence market growth.

– The increasing use of stand-up pouches is identified as the key trend in the market. A stand-up pouch weighs just about 5% of the total weight of a glass bottle. The lightweight of stand-up pouches has increased their use of substitutes to cans to store processed food. They come with zips that can be closed if the content in them has to be reused. In addition, stand-up pouches can be designed in different shapes and prints with high-quality graphics. Such benefits are increasing the use of stand-up pouches among end-users, which is expected to positively influence market growth. Challenge – The volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Packaging materials such as cartons are produced either from recycled fiber mills or virgin fiber. The prices of these raw materials fluctuate constantly, which is emerging as a major concern for end-users such as carton producers. The instability in the prices of raw materials also affects the profit margins of vendors due to the increasing production cost. Also, the price of aluminum, a key raw material used in manufacturing food cans, is also facing fluctuations. Such factors are expected to reduce the growth potential of the market.

Flexible Packaging Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.99 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Multiflex Packaging, Packone Solutions LLP, Paharpur 3P, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Pouch Makers Canada Inc., SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Polymers Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

