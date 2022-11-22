Flexible Packaging Market worth $315.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Flexible Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Roll Stock, Films & Wraps), Printing Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing), End-user Industry, Material (Paper, Plastic, Metal) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is approximated to be USD 248.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 315.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The Growing demand of consumer for packaged, processed food and beverages items such as meat, snacks, namkeen, milk, yogurt, coffee, tea, ketchup, biscuits, and other food items, rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, rising trends towards sustainable packaging, increasing awareness towards hygiene across the globe are boosting the growth of flexible packaging market. However, the high cost of raw materials which are required for making flexible packaging products such as pouches, bags, roll stock, films & wraps, and others, and poor recycling infrastructure are the factors expected to clog the market of flexible packaging. Opportunities in the flexible packaging market are the growing demand for sustainable packaging and better substitute for traditional packaging materials because of increasing awareness about hygiene. Moreover, rapid changes in technology are the major challenge for the flexible packaging market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162180170

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Flexible Packaging Market "



278 - Tables

45 - Figures

277 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-packaging-market-report-162180170.html

By Packaging type, Pouches accounted for the largest share in 2021

Flexible pouches are frequently constructed of plastic, metal foil, and occasionally paper. They are widely used for packaging everything from industrial liquids to snack foods, and they may be found on store shelves all around the world. These pouches nowadays are very popular in the flexible packaging market because of their excellent properties such as reusability, eco-friendly, lower carbon footprint, taking less space, and being cheaper than other alternatives like glass, metal, and cardboard containers.

By Material, Plastic accounted for the largest share in 2021.

Flexible plastic packaging offers a wide variety of protective qualities while assuring a lower amount of possible material. They are used to market, protect, and distribute a wide range of items for both industrial and consumer uses. The flexible plastic packaging market is expanding at a higher rate than its counterpart, rigid plastic packaging, serving a variety of functions from raising shelf life and maintaining food safety to offering barrier protection from heat and pathogens, oxygen, moisture, and other external agents.

By Printing Technology, Flexography accounted for the largest share in 2021.

For big production runs, flexographic printing is a mechanical method that uses press rollers and presses of a huge scale to produce uniform patterns and print designs. Over the past few years, flexography printing machines are very popular and growing nowadays because of the demand for flexible packaging among consumers. The food and beverage sectors are another factor driving demand for low-cost packaging solutions.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162180170

By End Use Industry, the Flexible Packaging Market and Food Industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

Flexible packaging is recognized by national brand owners and private labels as the packaging of choice for many different types of foods on a domestic and international level as it continues to gain popularity in the food sector. Flexible pouches are becoming increasingly popular for foods and beverages with high liquid contents, from soups to cocktails. This solution allows for creative constructions and graphic treatments and is lightweight and practical. Apart from this, flexible packaging products are useful for packing meat, poultry, seafood, baked goods, snack food, produce, candy, confections, pet food, and other food items.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Flexible Packaging Market in 2021

Because of growing developmental activities and, rapid economic expansion, and increasing population in the Asia Pacific region presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and food & beverages, which, in turn, is expected to lead the growth of the flexible packaging market. Owing to the increasing income of people in this region, the demand for high-end packaging products for food, beverage, and healthcare has been proliferating. Apart from the food & beverage industry, the APAC region also exhibits significant opportunities in the packaging & labeling industry, which is expected to drive the flexible packaging market.

The Flexible Packaging Market comprises major players such as Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Berry Global Group Inc. (US), Amcor Limited. (Australia), Mondi Group.(UK), Sonoco Products Company (US), Westrock Company (US), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Transcontinental Inc (Canada), DS Smith (UK), and others are covered in the flexible packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Flexible Packaging Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=162180170

Browse Adjacent Markets: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Material Type (Aluminum Foil Based, Metalized Film), Structure, Pacakging Type (Pouches, Bags, Wraps), End-Use Industry (Food, Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food), Region - Global Forecast to 2025



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metalized-flexible-packaging-market-219963217.html

Digital Printing Packaging Market by Printing Inks (Solvent-based, UV-based, Aqueous), Printing Technology, Format, Packaging Type (Corrugated, Folding cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labels), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-printing-packaging-market-249244591.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/flexible-packaging-market.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/flexible-packaging-market-report.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets