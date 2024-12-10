Flexible Schedules and Fast Payment Are Key to Job Satisfaction, New National Front-Line Workforce Survey Finds

WorkWhile's Annual Flexible Workforce Report Reveals What's Next for the American Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study of more than 5,000 front-line workers found that they value flexible schedules and that same or next-day payments helps companies build worker loyalty, according to the annual Flexible Workforce Report, a deep dive into the evolving needs and priorities of America's 81 million hourly workers.

Titled Flex Work Nation: Redefining How America Works, the report offers data-driven insights into what workers value most heading into 2025, providing a roadmap for businesses to attract top talent and thrive in today's evolving labor market. Download the Full Report Here .

"Flex work isn't just a trend—it's the preferred way to earn a living for millions of workers. As the nature of work evolves, flexible roles are becoming essential across industries—not only for office workers but also for warehouse associates, delivery drivers, and line cooks. The workers surveyed now earn an average of 51% of their total income through flexible work platforms. We're committed to meeting them where they are by providing meaningful, flexible opportunities where their contributions are truly valued," said Jarah Euston, WorkWhile CEO.

"Today, about 81 million Americans—over half of the labor force—earn their living through hourly work, driving sectors like retail, hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics. These workers sustain vital operations and strengthen the U.S. economy," she added.

Workers in the survey were nearly evenly split between male and female, 22% were married, 57% had children at home, and 42% have served as a gig worker for more than 1.4 years, according to the WorkWhile survey published today.

Key Findings of the Survey:

Flexibility is Key to Retention: 77% of workers place flexible schedules at the top of their list of priorities.

Fast Pay Equals Worker Loyalty: 78% of workers prefer next-day pay, and 56% prefer same-day pay, highlighting the priority for immediate income access.

Flexible Work is Preferred Income for Many: On average, 51% of workers choose flexible work as their main income source, with this number increasing to 53% for single parents.

Financial Stability is a Top Concern: 67% of workers are focused on improving their credit scores, with over half taking action to do so this year.

AI's Role in the Workplace is Growing: While 47% of workers feel neutral about AI's impact, WorkWhile's AI technology is already driving efficiency in scheduling and training, enabling businesses to meet demand more effectively.

The Future of Work: Insights for Employers

The report outlines actionable steps for businesses to attract and retain motivated hourly workers, including:

Next-Day Pay and Flexible Scheduling : Reduces financial stress and improves worker satisfaction.

: Reduces financial stress and improves worker satisfaction. Credit-Building Tools and Financial Growth Resources : Empowers workers to achieve financial stability, boosting loyalty and performance.

: Empowers workers to achieve financial stability, boosting loyalty and performance. AI-Enhanced Operations: Integrates technology to streamline scheduling and optimize productivity.

Case Studies: Flexible Work in Action

Multinational Food Producer: WorkWhile achieved a 94% fill rate for peak-demand shifts, leveraging a committed, flexible workforce.

WorkWhile achieved a for peak-demand shifts, leveraging a committed, flexible workforce. Wholesale Auto Parts Distributor: Scaled operations seamlessly with WorkWhile's flexible staffing solutions.

These success stories highlight how WorkWhile's innovative approach to front-line work creates meaningful opportunities for workers while driving measurable business results. By aligning flexibility with operational goals, WorkWhile empowers both earners and employers to succeed in a rapidly changing economy. For more on how to set up your flex work program, visit WorkWhileJobs.com

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an hourly labor marketplace for flexible work that matches workers to shifts that fit their skills, schedule, and location. It uses behavioral analysis, feedback loops, and powerful machine learning models to help identify the most reliable hourly workers and supports them with resources not available at traditional hourly wage jobs. Businesses leverage WorkWhile for a high-quality, reliable workforce that they can scale up or down, as needed. WorkWhile serves businesses in the light industrial and hospitality industries across the United States.

About the WorkWhile 2024 Annual Flexible Workforce Report

The report provides insights from a comprehensive survey of over 5,000 deskless flex workers across the United States, revealing how WorkWhile fosters a community of reliable, ambitious workers who excel in their roles. The report delves into the financial stability that flex work offers workers and explores how adopting flexible work structures can amplify a company's productivity, efficiency, and profitability. It also examines the transformative shift in the labor market, driven by technology, that is creating a more dynamic and equitable workplace.

WorkWhile Contact:

Mina Zivkovic

(415) 209-5525

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkWhile