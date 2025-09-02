WorkWhile Launches Nationwide "Unemployment is Dead" Campaign

Company Introduces ALUR to Unveil America's Labor Strength in Real-Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile , the leading AI-powered labor platform, today announced the nationwide launch of its groundbreaking "Unemployment is Dead" campaign, a bold initiative to redefine economic prosperity by recognizing and empowering America's flexible workforce. Central to this campaign is the introduction of the American Labor Utilization Rate (ALUR), a dynamic, real-time metric designed to track the continuous earning power of the nation's dynamic labor pool.

"Unemployment statistics often tell an incomplete story, overlooking the vast potential of the millions of Americans seeking flexible work and the continuous contributions they make," said Jarah Euston, CEO of WorkWhile. "Our 'Unemployment is Dead' campaign isn't just about finding jobs; it's about fostering an ecosystem where every individual has the opportunity for consistent, meaningful earnings. ALUR will be the beacon that truly illuminates this progress."

Introducing ALUR: A Live Measure of Economic Vitality

For the first time, WorkWhile is introducing the American Labor Utilization Rate (ALUR) – a live measure of continued earning on the WorkWhile platform. Unlike traditional unemployment rates that only count those without traditional jobs, ALUR quantifies the active earning participation of individuals in the flexible economy.

How ALUR is Computed: ALUR tracks the aggregate hours worked and earnings generated by individuals across the WorkWhile platform, providing a real-time index of continuous labor utilization. It measures not just who has a traditional job, but who is actively earning and contributing, reflecting the fluidity and adaptability of today's workforce. A rising ALUR signifies a more engaged and economically empowered flexible workforce. The ALUR metric is updated live and over the past 30 days has fluctuated between 97.2% and 99.3%. The ALUR can be found at https://www.workwhile.ai/alur .

Unlocking America's Untapped Workforce: The Fractional Asset

The "Unemployment is Dead" campaign firmly establishes the fractional workforce – skilled individuals who prefer flexible work hours – as America's greatest untapped economic asset. These workers represent immense potential for businesses needing agile staffing solutions and for the economy seeking robust, resilient growth. WorkWhile's platform, powered by AI, excels at connecting these highly qualified individuals with opportunities that leverage their skills, ensuring that no talent goes wasted and every hour worked contributes to a stronger, more dynamic American economy.

According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, the number of weekly hours per US worker has dropped from 38.8 hrs per week in 2021 to 38.2 hrs per week in 2025. That is 36 minutes of power per week lost in terms of productivity. With a labor force of approximately 170m, capturing that 36 minutes would equate to 2.55 million additional full-time (40 hrs per week) workers.

"Traditionally, we've looked to outsourcing or immigration to expand our labor pool," stated Simon Khalaf, WorkWhile COO. "As we step into the age of AI, the fractional workforce presents a significant opportunity to fuel our economic growth and re-industrialize our nation. At WorkWhile, we are fully dedicated to utilizing AI to boost the productivity of the American workforce and foster the creation of more, higher-quality jobs."

The "Unemployment is Dead" Campaign: A Bold Vision

WorkWhile's "Unemployment is Dead" campaign challenges traditional notions of full employment by focusing on sustained economic participation for all. This nationwide movement champions the idea that when every individual has access to work that fits their life, the entire economy benefits. The campaign will highlight success stories and drive awareness around the transformative power of a fully utilized workforce. It's a call to action for businesses to tap into a rich talent pool and for workers to embrace a new era of earning potential.

WorkWhile invites businesses and workers to join the "Unemployment is Dead" campaign and embrace a future where continuous earning is a reality for everyone.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is the leading AI-powered labor platform dedicated to connecting businesses with high-quality, reliable talent and empowering workers with flexible jobs, speedy pay, and meaningful perks like telehealth. With a worker-first ethos, WorkWhile is building the future of work where every individual can thrive. For more information, please visit: workwhile.ai.

