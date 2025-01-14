Flexjet Master Technician Honored with FAA's Highest Honor: The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award

The award marks a pinnacle 50-year milestone in Ray Segarra's career as a helicopter mechanic

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, today announced that Master Technician, Ray Segarra, has received the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award, the highest honor available to an aviation mechanic.

Named for Charles Taylor, an early collaborator of the Wright Brothers who built the first aircraft engine and is recognized as the first aviation mechanic, the award was created by the FAA to honor the lifetime achievements of senior aviation mechanics. This prestigious award recognizes "the professionals who inspect, troubleshoot, maintain, and repair the engines, structure, and onboard systems of all types of aircraft."

"Flexjet is honored to have Ray Segarra recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration for this prestigious accolade and he joins two others at Flexjet who were honored with this award," said Eli Flint, President of Flexjet's helicopter division. "Ray represents the dedication and skill of our entire team of mechanics at Flexjet, whose unwavering commitment ensures the safety of our aircraft, flight crews, and passengers every day."

Segarra, of Newtown, Conn., began his career in 1974 as a Crew Chief Mechanic for AH-1G Bell Cobra helicopters with the U.S. Army. After his military service, Segarra gained extensive experience working as an inspector and mechanic for various helicopter models, including Blackhawk, Bell Huey, and Bell Jet Ranger, at companies like Sikorsky Aircraft, Raco Helicopters, and the U.S. Army Electronics Research and Development Command. Segarra also holds an FAA Airframe and Powerplant license.

"It feels really special to receive this award," said Segarra. "I've been fortunate to work alongside some incredible people over my 50 years in aviation, and this recognition is as much about them as it is about me. It's been a rewarding career, especially when you're doing something so critical to the safety and satisfaction of our customers."

