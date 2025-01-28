Flexjet Unveils Curated Luxury Travel Experiences with FXLUXE

These bespoke, authentic experiences were developed by Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci , who has spent decades traveling the world

Captured in eight Travel Guides, Flexjet provides the inspiration for ideal season, accommodations, dining, local hot spots and even themed reading recommendations

These industry-first, fully customized journeys across eight global destinations exclusively for Flexjet customers are another benefit that differentiates the brand from its competitors

Flexjet aircraft Owners travel to the destinations on their Flexjet fractional shares and Flexjet takes care of the rest

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexjet, a global leader in luxury private aviation, has launched FXLUXE Travel Guides by Flexjet, an ultra-curated and exclusive travel series, designed by its chairman, Kenn Ricci, who has spent a lifetime traveling the globe. The trips inspired by these guides are available only to its aircraft Owners. Details of each excursion within the series is carefully planned and vetted by the FXLUXE Travel Concierge to ensure the amenities and experiences at each location perfectly suit the tastes of the Flexjet travelers. The eight initial destinations include the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Lake Como, Italy and Marrakech, Morocco, among others.

These luxury travel itineraries leverage Ricci's vast travel network as well as Flexjet's extensive contacts in hospitality, culture, dining, shopping and fashion purveyors globally to provide unique travel experiences in each of these coveted destinations. Flexjet aircraft Owners simply select a destination, and their personal FXLUXE Travel Concierge will manage transportation, hotels, dinner reservations, private excursions and more to craft an exclusive, bespoke experience based on Owner preferences.

These trips are available to Owners at no additional cost when they book round-trip air travel to the location originating from the U.S. with their Flexjet shares. Flexjet also plans each trip according to ideal seasonal windows to ensure that guests can make the most of their travel. Today, Flexjet Owners can choose to escape to eight unforgettable FXLUXE journeys:

Anguilla, British West Indies

Florence & Tuscany, Italy

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

Lake Como, Italy Machu Picchu, Peru

Marrakech, Morocco

Orient-Express, France and Italy

Queenstown, New Zealand

"For three decades we have been curating and refining private travel experiences. It is with this knowledge gained that we have come to define what it means to offer Red Label® service onboard our aircraft and within our private terminals. Our newest project, FXLUXE, we have combined Kenn's life-long passion for travel and Flexjet's expertise to offer our Owners the most unique experiences," said Flexjet CEO Mike Silvestro. "No other competitor in our space is offering this type of benefit to their customers, nor offering encounters as meticulously crafted and thoughtful as FXLUXE. With our long-range international fleet of over 50 Gulfstream products, there is no better time to enhance our Owners journeys worldwide."

For every destination, Flexjet crafted a comprehensive FXLUXE Travel Guide, each with more than 80 pages of accommodation examples, experiential recommendations, local customs and hotspots, gifting options and even fiction and non-fiction reading suggestions to bring the location to life for travelers. The experiences also include travel necessities such as customized wardrobes from brand partner Isaia and commemorative luggage from either Ghurka or Globe-Trotter.

FXLUXE underscores Flexjet's unrivaled standard of service with a keen attention to detail that places the greatest importance on the unique needs of its aircraft Owners. To learn more about FXLUXE, visit flexjet.com/fxluxe.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995 and is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division offers leases, helicopter cards and convenient interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @ Flexjetllc .

SOURCE Flexjet