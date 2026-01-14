FlexJobs Announces Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2026

TELUS, Lockheed Martin, UnitedHealth Group Rank as Leading Employers for Remote Work

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexJobs®, the work-from-home jobs site, announces the release of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2026. The 13th annual list is based on an analysis of approximately 60,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

FlexJobs defines a "remote job" as any professional-level role that allows the worker to perform their job from home either entirely or part of the time. The 100 featured companies had the highest number of remote career openings throughout 2025 and consistently hired for work-from-home jobs, including fully remote and hybrid work options.

Top Companies for Remote Jobs in 2026

TELUS earned first place on FlexJobs' Top 100 2026 list. In addition to providing work-from-home career opportunities in customer service, TELUS has hired for remote roles across fields like bilingual, computer and IT, and research. This year, the company was followed by Elevance Health and Lockheed Martin, which ranked second and third, respectively.

The top 10 companies for remote jobs are listed below, with the full list of the top 100 available here.

Four employers––Elevance Health, SAP, Stride, and UnitedHealth Group––have made FlexJobs' Top 100 list every year since its debut in 2014. One of the long-standing remote work leaders, Stride (#20), is a leading provider of personalized online education programs and services that relies on location flexibility to support its workforce.

"Remote work at Stride isn't just a perk. It's how we empower passionate teams across the country to make meaningful impact every day," said Val Maddy, Chief Human Resource Officer at Stride. "Our employees collaborate from living rooms, home offices, and everywhere in between to support learners nationwide. We're honored to be recognized by FlexJobs again, and proud to be one of the few companies to make this list every year since 2014."

This year, the top 100 ranking welcomed 40 newcomers, including Cognizant, Siemens, Visa, and Geico, among others, which showed employers' continued commitment to flexible career options and remote talent in the future of work.

Top 10 Career Fields for Remote Jobs

The top career categories represent the industries with the highest levels of remote jobs. In 2025, project management outpaced computer and IT to become the leading category for remote job listings. Historically, these fields have consistently ranked among the strongest and most reliable options for work-from-home opportunities.

The top 10 career categories with the most remote job postings in the FlexJobs database throughout 2025 were:

Each of the top categories showed sustained growth throughout the year, demonstrating the steady demand for remote talent in select industries. However, project management and computer & IT showed the most significant gains, with each career category roughly doubling in remote job postings within the FlexJobs database.

Additionally, operations, sales, and business development grew upwards of 20%. Accounting and finance experienced modest growth, while remote job postings in medical and health, communications, and marketing remained steady enough to be in the top 10 ranking.

"Remote work has evolved significantly over the past several years, but workers' demand for job flexibility has remained constant," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs. "We're honored to recognize the employers leading the way for remote work in 2026. These companies not only understand the critical role flexibility plays in retaining talent across career levels, but also are clearly committed to a more supportive and inclusive future of work."

Top 10 Job Titles for Remote Work

The top 10 remote job titles are:

A shift from previous years, account executives were the most in-demand remote job posting throughout 2025. This was followed by software engineers, product managers, and project managers. Reflective of the top industries for remote work, executive assistants, customer service representatives, and product marketing managers rounded out the top 10 ranking.

The majority of remote job postings were for experienced-level roles (67%), while manager (17%) and senior-level positions (9%) accounted for over one quarter of listings, and entry-level roles made up the remaining 7%.

Additionally, the most popular careers that job seekers searched on FlexJobs were:

To view the entire Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs in 2026 list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-100-companies-for-remote-jobs-2026.

About FlexJobs

