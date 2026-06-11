FlexJobs Announces Top 75 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs

Career service names leading employers, career fields, and job titles for work-from-home roles in summer 2026

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexJobs® has announced the Top 75 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs this summer. As demand for remote work remains high in the changing career landscape, FlexJobs compiled the report to connect workers and job seekers to the leading companies, career fields, and jobs with the most work-from-home opportunities heading into the second half of 2026.

To determine the ranking of employers and careers for remote work, FlexJobs analyzed more than 60,000 companies and their job posting histories in its database between January 1 and May 31, 2026. FlexJobs defines a "remote job" as any professional-level role that allows the worker to perform their job from home either entirely or part of the time.

Top 75 Companies for Remote Jobs This Summer

The 75 companies are recognized for having the highest number of remote job openings so far in 2026, and they are considered strong prospects for job seekers heading into the second half of the year. The full ranking of all 75 companies is available here.

Thermo Fisher Scientific secured the top spot on FlexJobs' 2026 Top 75 list, followed by Apex Systems, and General Dynamics. Reflecting continued demand for flexible talent across industries, this year's leading employers span sectors including healthcare, government, engineering, and technology. Notably, many of the companies featured have consistently invested in remote and hybrid work opportunities across a wide range of experience levels.

"Remote hiring remains highly competitive in today's market, which means job seekers need to be more strategic than ever," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. "Summer can be an excellent time to focus on identifying companies that align with your professional values, preferred work style, and long-term career goals, rather than simply applying to as many jobs as possible. A targeted, thoughtful application strategy often leads to stronger results than a high-volume approach."

Top Remote Career Categories & Job Titles

The top 10 career categories with the highest number of remote job postings in the FlexJobs database since the start of 2026 were:

For the second year in a row, project management had the highest volume of remote job postings in the first half of the year, while computer and IT and sales maintained strong demand for remote talent and showed 30%+ growth year over year.

Operations and business development remained prominent areas for flexible hiring (20%+), signaling employers' focus on growth and customer engagement. Communications, marketing, engineering, customer service, and medical and health roles also generated a high volume of remote job postings, with each growing upwards of 16%.

The 10 remote job titles employers hired for most during the first part of 2026 were:

Building on momentum from past hiring trends, account executives and software engineers remained the top two most in-demand remote jobs. Sales development representatives closely followed, showing enough growth to break into the top ranking.

Reflecting broader trends across leading career categories, hiring demand for project managers, executive assistants, business development representatives, and product managers remained steady throughout 2026. While overall growth was more modest, accountants and financial analysts continued to represent some of the highest-volume remote opportunities within the finance sector.

Please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/12-companies-hiring-this-summer-for-flexible-jobs/.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs' work-from-home jobs site specializes in flexible, hybrid, and remote jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted online job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their careers, FlexJobs offers expert advice, events & webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit the best remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including Business Insider, CNBC, Entrepreneur magazine, Fast Company magazine, Forbes magazine, Fortune magazine, HuffPost, Newsweek magazine, Scripps News, U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, Yahoo Finance, and many more. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

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SOURCE FlexJobs