FlexJobs Releases 2026 Work-From-Anywhere Jobs Report

Top Employers Hiring, In-Demand Industries, and Leading Job Titles for Digital Nomads and "Anywhere Workers"

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexJobs® today released the 2026 Work-From-Anywhere Jobs Report , highlighting the leading companies, career fields, and job titles with the most opportunities for location-independent roles.

While more than half (58%) of workers want to be fully remote , most work-from-home jobs still come with geographic restrictions. In fact, work-from-anywhere jobs made up less than 5% of all remote job postings in FlexJobs' database in the past year, making these types of roles among the most sought-after and competitive in today's job market.

To help job seekers identify where the coveted career opportunities are available, FlexJobs analyzed over 60,000 companies in its database between January 1 and December 31, 2025, to determine which employers and industries have the highest volume of work-from-anywhere job postings that allow employees to be fully remote and work from any location without limits.

Top 10 Companies for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs in 2026

FlexJobs defines a "work-from-anywhere job" as any fully remote role that allows the worker to perform their job from anywhere in the world. The top 10 companies are ranked from highest to lowest in total volume of work-from-anywhere remote job postings throughout the past year.

"Work-from-anywhere careers can provide the ultimate in location flexibility, but few workers know where to find them," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs . "The trick is to move beyond traditional job hunting and focus on the employers and career fields that consistently hire for these roles."

Top 10 Career Categories for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs in 2026

The career categories with the most work-from-anywhere job listings include:

In line with past trends, industries like computer and IT and project management offered the highest volume of work-from-anywhere jobs. Marketing and communications fields closely followed, while jobs in operations, education, client services, and product remained consistent year over year. Though smaller in overall volume, FlexJobs' analysis showed ample work-from-anywhere opportunities in customer service and sales.

10 In-Demand, Work-From-Anywhere Job Titles

The job titles with the most work-from-anywhere opportunities included:

Demand for work-from-anywhere talent was highest for roles including software engineers, social media managers, and product managers. Additionally, tech-driven positions like AI engineers and data analysts reflected the leading industries. Content writers, project managers, sales representatives, and product designers were also among the most in-demand job titles.

Frana shares, "When applying to these highly competitive roles, quality always beats quantity. Standing out means thinking outside the box, which could mean going beyond the application and introducing yourself over email directly to the company's hiring manager. Taking initiative to get your name noticed demonstrates the proactive mindset many employers are looking for in candidates."

Please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-companies-work-from-anywhere-remote-jobs for more information or contact Shanna Briggs at [email protected] .

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs' work from home jobs site specializes in flexible, hybrid, and remote jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted online job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their careers, FlexJobs offers expert advice, events & webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit the best remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including Business Insider, CNBC, Entrepreneur magazine, Fast Company magazine, Forbes magazine, Fortune magazine, HuffPost, Newsweek magazine, Scripps News, U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, Yahoo Finance, and many more. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE FlexJobs