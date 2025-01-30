Flexpoint Ford Announces Team Promotions

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Blake Heyde, Kelsey Hilbrich, and Phil Purcell to Principal, recognizing their outstanding contributions and deep dedication to the firm's growth and success.

"We are excited to recognize the exceptional talent of Blake, Kelsey and Phil with these well-deserved promotions," said Don Edwards, CEO of Flexpoint Ford. "They have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering value for our investors and portfolio companies."

"Their promotions are a testament to their personal accomplishments as well as Flexpoint's culture of professional development," said Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner. "Each of these individuals has contributed to the success of the firm during their time at Flexpoint."

Blake Heyde joined Flexpoint Ford in 2017 as an Associate and was promoted to Vice President in 2020. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Blake was an Investment Banking Analyst at William Blair where he focused on mergers and acquisitions advisory assignments. Blake received a B.A. in Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences and Economics from Northwestern University.

Kelsey Hilbrich joined Flexpoint Ford in 2022 as a Vice President. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Kelsey was a Private Equity Vice President at Ares Management. She previously worked as a Private Equity Associate at The Blackstone Group and an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman Sachs. Kelsey received a B.S. in Economics and B.A. in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. with high distinction from Harvard Business School where she was a Baker Scholar.

Phil Purcell joined Flexpoint in 2017 as an Associate and was promoted to Vice President in 2020. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Phil was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Financial Institutions Group at UBS focused on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising advisory assignments. Phil received a B.B.A. in Finance from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

The promotions of Blake, Kelsey and Phil highlight Flexpoint's commitment to developing and advancing talent within the firm as it continues to drive further value and growth in the years ahead.

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm with approximately $8.2 billion of assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.flexpointford.com.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners on behalf of Flexpoint Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexpoint Ford