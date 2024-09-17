Flexpoint Ford Appoints Emily Henry as Managing Director, Investor Relations and Capital Formation

Ms. Henry to Oversee Firm's Investor Relations Initiatives and Lead Engagement with Investors

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare sectors, announced today that it has appointed Emily Henry as Managing Director, Investor Relations and Capital Formation, based in the firm's New York office. In this role, Ms. Henry will oversee Flexpoint's investor relations initiatives and lead the firm's engagement with current and prospective investors. Meredith Stein, Director, Investor Relations and Capital Formation, will work closely with Ms. Henry.

With over twenty years in the industry, Ms. Henry brings extensive experience in designing, implementing, and executing strategic fundraising and investor relations programs for private equity firms. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Ms. Henry was a Partner and Head of Investor Relations at BayPine where she oversaw fundraising and investor relations activities for their inaugural private equity vehicle and numerous co-investment syndications. Prior to joining BayPine, she was Head of Investor Relations at Declaration Partners and before that, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Investor Relations at Reservoir Capital. Ms. Henry began her career at Merrill Lynch working in investment banking within the Financial Institutions Group and later as a Principal in the Global Private Equity Group. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Wellesley College.

Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner of Flexpoint, said, "We are excited to welcome Emily to the Flexpoint senior leadership team. Working closely with Meredith, Emily will spearhead our initiatives to strengthen our current investor partnerships and help position us strategically to forge new global LP relationships."

Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Flexpoint, commented, "Emily joins Flexpoint at an exciting time for the firm. With a seasoned career in private equity and extensive track record in fundraising, investor engagement, and stakeholder communication, Emily will play an important role in Flexpoint's continued growth and development."

"I am thrilled to join Flexpoint, one of the premier financial services and healthcare-focused investment firms. I look forward to engaging with our investors and building on Flexpoint's strong foundation of transparency, alignment, and collaboration, as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Ms. Henry.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $8.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures, and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York.

