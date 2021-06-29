Flexpoint Ford Completes Acquisition of AFH Financial Group plc

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of AFH Financial Group plc ("AFH"), a leading UK financial planning-led wealth management firm.

Since its IPO in 2014, AFH has been providing wealth management and financial advisory services to over 20,000 clients in the UK. The firm seeks to deliver on its strategy focused on increasing shareholder value through a combination of organic growth via greater productivity of advisers and by value accretive acquisitions financed on an earn-out model.

"We could not be more excited to announce the completion of our acquisition of AFH, our very first platform investment in the UK," said Daniel Edelman, Managing Director of Flexpoint Ford. "We look forward to working with AFH's management team, who share our values, and remain confident in the continued success of AFH and its next phase of growth in the private domain."

"With a highly fragmented market, there was a clear opportunity to consolidate in order to better serve customers and create increased value," said Steven Begleiter, Managing Director of Flexpoint Ford. "We are confident this partnership will strengthen and reaffirm the company's current growth trajectory."

"We are pleased to officially join the Flexpoint family and are excited for the opportunities yet to come as we benefit from their team's expertise and client-centric mentality," said Alan Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of AFH Financial Group plc. "There is a strong strategic and cultural fit for all stakeholders and we are confident that our partnership will enable us to service growing client needs and grow market share, reflecting our strong track record of increasing shareholder value."

Raymond James Financial International Limited acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis International LLP acted as legal advisor to Flexpoint Ford.

About AFH Financial Group plc

AFH is a leading UK financial planning-led wealth management firm based in the Midlands with offices across the UK. Founded in 1990 by Alan Hudson (Chief Executive Officer), AFH provides wealth management and financial advisory services to over 20,000 clients in the UK. These services are delivered by over 450 professional advisers and 400 support staff.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has raised more than $5.0 billion in capital and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments in more than 40 companies across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago with additional offices in New York. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

