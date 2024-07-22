Flexpoint Ford Expands Healthcare Team, Welcoming Josh Tamaroff as Managing Director

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare sectors, is pleased to announce that Josh Tamaroff has joined the healthcare team as a Managing Director in the firm's New York office. In his new role, Mr. Tamaroff will focus on originating, evaluating and executing investment opportunities in the healthcare sector and will work closely with the team to help further drive the firm's efforts in the space.

With nearly 15 years of experience in healthcare private equity, Mr. Tamaroff is a seasoned investor and brings a wealth of knowledge to Flexpoint. Most recently, he served as a Partner at Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"). During his tenure at Avista, he worked on significant investments across the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors and associated value chains, including previously serving as a Director of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, GCM Holding Corporation, OmniAb, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., Probo Medical, Solmetex, Terrats Medical, and United BioSource Corporation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Tamaroff worked as an Analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. He received an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar, and a BS from Cornell University.

"Josh's extensive experience in healthcare private equity is highly complementary to our industry expertise at Flexpoint as we continue to build our group of talented investment professionals," said Don Edwards, CEO of Flexpoint. "We are excited he is joining the Flexpoint team."

Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner of Flexpoint added, "Josh's deep industry knowledge and unique experience investing in pharmaceutical and medical technology services companies will help broaden the reach of our healthcare team, and we welcome him to the firm."

"I am excited to join a team where I can leverage my extensive background in healthcare investing to further enhance the firm's already impressive private equity platform, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's promising trajectory," said Mr. Tamaroff. He added, "Flexpoint's partnership approach and expertise in scaling companies align well with my passion for fostering growth and transformative change in the healthcare sector."

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $8.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures, and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York.

