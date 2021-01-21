Flexpoint Ford Expands Senior Investment Team with Promotions to Managing Director and Principal

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today the promotions of Michael Fazekas and Dominic Hood to Managing Director, and Dan Grigorescu, Vilas Nair and Thomas Shi to Principal.

"We are excited to announce the promotions of these talented investment professionals. As Flexpoint grows in size and scope, continuing to develop our world class team of experienced investors is important to the long-term success of the firm," said Don Edwards, CEO and Founder of Flexpoint Ford. "These promotions reflect the important contributions that these individuals have made to the growth and performance of the firm, as well as the impact they will have on Flexpoint going forward."

Michael Fazekas joined the Flexpoint Ford healthcare team in 2007 as an Associate. He is currently a board member of MobilityWorks and TopRx and has played an instrumental role in a number of Flexpoint Ford's past investments in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Michael worked for J.P. Morgan. Mr. Fazekas received an A.B. in economics with honors from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. with honors from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a member of the Health Care Management program.

Dominic Hood joined the Flexpoint Ford financial services team in 2010 as an Associate. He is currently a board member of TigerRisk Partners, MobilityWorks, Propel Insurance and Purchasing Power and has played an instrumental role in a number of Flexpoint Ford's past investments in the financial services sector. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Dominic worked for Wachovia Securities. He received an A.B. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Dan Grigorescu joined the Flexpoint Ford healthcare team in 2015 as a Vice President. He is currently involved in a number of Flexpoint portfolio companies in the healthcare sector including SouthEast Eye Specialists, Select Rehabilitation and MGA Homecare. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Dan worked for Health Enterprise Partners, Frazier Healthcare, Barclays Capital and Bear Stearns. He received a B.S.B.A with honors from Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Vilas Nair joined the Flexpoint Ford financial services team in 2015 as an Associate. He is currently involved in a number of Flexpoint portfolio companies in the financial services sector including Sticky.io and Dash Financial Technologies. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Vilas worked for TA Associates and Moelis & Company. He received a B.B.A. with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Thomas Shi joined the Flexpoint Ford financial services team in 2016 as a Vice President. He is currently involved in a number of Flexpoint portfolio companies in the financial services sector including TRAKAmerica and Great Ajax. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Thomas worked for GIC, Warburg Pincus and Evercore. He received a B.S. in Economics, concentrating in Finance and Accounting, magna cum laude, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Flexpoint Ford, LLC

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has raised more than $4.3 billion in capital and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments in more than 30 companies across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago with additional offices in New York. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

