Flexpoint Ford Partners with Accuserve to Continue Expansion and Growth Strategy

Aquiline Capital Partners to Remain a Significant Investor

DENVER, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuserve Solutions ("Accuserve" or the "Company"), an independent managed repair services platform, and Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline"), a private investment specialist in financial services and related technologies, announced today that they have reached an agreement for a majority investment from Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity firm specializing in investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Flexpoint's partnership is expected to accelerate Accuserve's growth as it continues to develop value added property claims solutions for insurance carriers, homeowners, and contractors.

Accuserve is a fast-growing full-service managed repair and home services platform, connecting insurance carriers, homeowners, and contractors through a unified platform that simplifies the property restoration and claims process from incident through repair. The Company has invested significantly in technology to ensure improvement in the property claim workflow with the ultimate objective of removing pain points for all stakeholders.

Flexpoint's investment, alongside the continued support from Aquiline, is expected to bring significant financial resources, industry expertise, and relationships to Accuserve to further drive continued growth and deliver industry-leading services to its customers. The partnership with Flexpoint will enable Accuserve to expand its contractor networks and service offerings in complementary markets, pursue strategic acquisitions, and enhance its sophisticated technology and data analytic tools.

Hunter Powell, Accuserve's CEO, has led the company since 2020 and has grown Accuserve to become one of the leading companies in the managed repair market. Mr. Powell, alongside the existing management team, will continue to lead Accuserve during this next phase of growth.

"This investment in Accuserve marks a significant milestone for our Company. Flexpoint's support will provide the capital and strategic insight needed to continue innovating and developing industry-enhancing solutions for our clients and enable Accuserve to execute on its long-term growth plan. We are grateful for Aquiline's partnership and look forward to this next chapter," said Hunter Powell.

Dominic Hood, Managing Director of Flexpoint, commented: "We are excited to partner with Hunter and the Accuserve team as they build an innovative managed repair experience that will deliver claims efficiency to insurance carriers as well as a high-quality experience for policyholders."

Jennifer Kim, Principal of Flexpoint, added, "Our partnership with Accuserve and Hunter extends Flexpoint's long track record of partnering with growth-oriented founders in the insurance sector. We look forward to working with Accuserve as it continues its strong growth trajectory."

Aquiline will remain a significant minority shareholder and will continue to support the Company. "We are delighted to have been able to work so closely with Hunter and the management team over the last few years. We are very proud of their success in building Accuserve's scale, team and technology and are excited to remain significant investors during this next phase of growth," said Charles Janeway, Principal of Aquiline.

Waller Helms Advisors and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisors to Accuserve and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to Flexpoint and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

About Accuserve

Accuserve is a full-service managed repair platform that provides concierge-style property restoration services. With expertise in water mitigation, interior general contracting, exterior restoration, as well as windows, Accuserve unifies its contractor and carrier partners in delivering an empathetic home restoration experience for property owners. Accuserve's national network of contractors, partnered with its expert staff and supported by its innovative, unique training and customer support capabilities, deliver high levels of accuracy and tailored service.

For more information, visit: www.accuserve.com

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $8.1 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures, and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York.

For more information, visit: www.flexpointford.com

About Aquiline

Aquiline Capital Partners LP is a private investment specialist based in New York, London, Philadelphia, and Greenwich. It invests across financial services and related technologies. The firm has $10.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

For more information, visit: www.aquiline.com

