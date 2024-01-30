Flexpoint Ford Promotes Karan Sabharwal to Principal

News provided by

Flexpoint Ford

30 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today the promotion of Karan Sabharwal to Principal, effective immediately.

"Karan has made an immediate impact on Flexpoint's financial services investment team since joining the firm last year and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop his deep sector knowledge and add value to our portfolio companies and firm. We are thrilled to have Karan on our team as we continue to build toward the future," said Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Flexpoint.

Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner, added "we have great confidence in Karan's talent and dedication as a senior member of our team and we are pleased to have him as our newest Principal.  We are committed to building the next generation of private equity leaders to support Flexpoint's growth and success in the years to come and we look forward to watching Karan play a pivotal role in building our future and generating value for our clients."

Karan Sabharwal joined the Flexpoint financial services team in 2023 as a Vice President. Karan will continue to assume leadership roles in identifying, evaluating and executing investment opportunities in the financial services sector.

Prior to joining Flexpoint, Karan worked at Waud Capital Partners, Golden Gate Capital and FFL Partners. Karan began his career in investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He received an M.B.A from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S.E in Electrical & Computer Engineering and Economics from Duke University.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $7.9 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.flexpointford.com

CONTACT: Prosek Partners on behalf of Flexpoint Ford, [email protected]

SOURCE Flexpoint Ford

