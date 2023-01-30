Flexpoint Ford Promotes Jennifer Kim to Principal

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today the promotion of Jennifer Kim to Principal, effective immediately.

"Jennifer has played a key role on Flexpoint's financial services investment team over the past several years and it is my pleasure to recognize her with this promotion," said Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Flexpoint.

Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner, added "Jennifer's promotion is a direct reflection of the meaningful impact she has had on the performance of the firm, and we are excited for her continued growth as a senior investment professional at Flexpoint. We are deeply committed to the development of the firm's talented investment professionals as it remains critical to the long-term success of Flexpoint."

Jennifer Kim joined the Flexpoint financial services team in 2018 as a Vice President. She has played an instrumental role in a number of Flexpoint's investments in the financial services sector, and most recently was a significant contributor to Flexpoint's successful investment in TigerRisk. Jennifer will continue to assume leadership roles in identifying, evaluating and executing investment opportunities in the financial services sector.

Prior to joining Flexpoint, Jennifer worked at Silver Oak Services Partners and William Blair. She received an M.B.A with honors from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in economics from Northwestern University.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $7.8 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.flexpointford.com.

