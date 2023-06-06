Flexport Adds Fulfillment, B2B Distribution and Last Mile Delivery to its End-to-End Supply Chain Capabilities with the Successful Acquisition of Shopify Logistics

Flexport, Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexport, the leading tech-driven logistics platform, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Shopify Logistics, including Deliverr, Inc. The acquisition strengthens Flexport's AI-driven efforts to streamline the full global supply chain, reducing costs and improving reliability for customers and adds e-commerce fulfillment, B2B distribution, and last mile delivery to Flexport's portfolio of services.

"We are excited to welcome our new team members as we grow Flexport's fulfillment, distribution and last mile delivery offerings, democratizing and leveling the playing field of cost and speed of delivery for all businesses," said Dave Clark, CEO of Flexport. "We expect to rapidly integrate the core assets of the acquisition into our operations, including 3-million-square-feet of warehouse space, to support merchants during the upcoming holiday season. We are ready to build as we expand into e-commerce fulfillment and last mile delivery services."

Flexport is now the official Shopify Logistics Partner and preferred provider of Shop Promise. Shop Promise enables transparent shipping timelines, including two-day and next-day delivery options to customers. These capabilities are extensible to all commerce platforms. Flexport now serves customers with freight forwarding services, customs and trade financial services, drayage, deconsolidation and consolidation, middle mile and, now, fulfillment and last mile services.

Flexport is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide by streamlining their supply chain operations under a single pane of glass by making it easy to plan, visualize and execute their global supply chain from manufacturer to the customer's store or door under one unified technology platform.

About Flexport
We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why since our founding in 2013, it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the tech-driven platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. In 2022, Flexport was named #1 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 List as well as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. In February 2022, Flexport raised $935 million in a Series E investment round led by Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners with a strategic investment from Shopify, as well as participation from existing partners DST Global, Founders Fund, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, and other investors. The investment brought Flexport's post-money valuation to over $8 billion.

