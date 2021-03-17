Flex's Lynn Torrel Named a 2021 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

"The past year has been an incredibly challenging environment for supply chain professionals," said Lynn Torrel. "It may be my name on the list but succeeding during this difficult time requires a level of collaboration and creativity that only a world-class team could reach. On behalf of the entire Flex team and our customers and suppliers, I am grateful to Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this honor."

The award recognizes Lynn and her team for their leadership overseeing one of the world's largest and most complex supply chains, and successfully navigating through the challenges brought on by the global pandemic.

"While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."

Learn more about Flex's Supply Chain best practices and perspectives by Lynn Torrel at https://flex.com/Author/Lynn-Torrel. For more information and a full list of this year's Pros to Know winners, go to www.sdcexec.com.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

