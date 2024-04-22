FlexScreen Announces Partnership with MITER Brands

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, the pioneer in flexible window screen technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with MITER Brands, a leading manufacturer of windows and patio doors with a rich history dating back to 1947.

Founded by former flying instructors James Walker and Robert J. Word, who trained pilots during World War II, MITER Brands has evolved from humble beginnings in Clearwater, Florida, to a renowned provider of exceptional products to the residential building industry across the United States and parts of Canada. With their pending acquisition of PGT Innovations, MITER Brands will take its place among the largest and most prestigious companies in the window and door industry.

FlexScreen, known for its revolutionary flexible window screens, has been at the forefront of window technology since its inception. Recognized for its durability, ease of installation, and aesthetic appeal, FlexScreen has transformed how windows are screened, offering homeowners a seamless, elegant, and simple solution to the century-old technology of complicated and easily damaged aluminum window screens.

"We are thrilled to partner with MITER Brands as the newest licensee of our automated manufacturing line. They are a fantastic company with a rich legacy of excellence in the window and door industry, and one of the early adopters of our product," said Joe Altieri, inventor, and CEO of FlexScreen. "This partnership represents two industry leaders coming together to deliver the highest quality products, innovative solutions, and an elevated customer experience."

MITER Brands Vice President of Product Management, Josh Williard, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "MITER been offering this innovative product on both replacement and new construction products since 2015, and we are really excited to introduce the automated FlexScreen production lines into our operations. This equipment will allow us to provide a high-quality product to our customers more quickly and more efficiently, and it will help us keep up with our continued growth!"

The collaboration between FlexScreen and MITER Brands signifies a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction within the window and door industry. Together, they aim to elevate the standards of window solutions and provide homeowners with unparalleled products and experiences.

About FlexScreen:

FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen. With its patented design, FlexScreen offers a simple and elegant solution to old-style aluminum window screens, providing homeowners with a seamless and unobstructed view. Made with high-quality materials and precision engineering, FlexScreen is easy to install, easy to clean, and built to last. FlexScreen appeared on the hit reality show Shark Tank™ in 2020, where they got a deal with Lori Greiner, who called FlexScreen "the best better mousetrap" she had ever seen in The Tank. The company was featured a second time in a Shark Tank™ update in 2021. For more information, visit flexscreen.com.

About MITER Brands:

MITER Brands is a leading manufacturer of windows and patio doors, serving the residential building industry with innovative and high-quality products. With a history dating back to 1947, MITER Brands has established itself as a trusted name in the window and door industry, offering a wide range of solutions for new construction and replacement applications. In addition, the MITER Foundation, which focuses on community outreach, veterans' affairs, children's well-being, and cancer support, is one of the largest charitable organizations in the window and door industry, raising $5.7 million in 2023 alone. For more information, visit miterbrands.com.

