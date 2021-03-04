FlexScreen Now Available on HomeDepot.com

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen , the leading name in window screen innovation, which originally appeared on Shark Tank's Episode 10 in Season 11 , provided fans with an inside look at how their appearance on the show changed the company's trajectory on a recent "Shark Tank Update" segment feature. This update included news about their product being available in e-commerce powerhouse HomeDepot.com and followed the journey of success post-investment from the "Queen of QVC," Lori Grenier. The company is led by Joe Altieri, Founder & CEO, who built FlexScreen's earliest prototype in his home garage after recognizing the lack of essential market innovation.

FlexScreen, manufacturer of the world's first and only flexible window screen, announced their new strategic partnership with Saint-Gobain ADFORS, leading international manufacturer of high-performance construction and industrial materials. This global partnership grants Saint-Gobain ADFORS exclusive rights to sell FlexScreen products within the retail and dotcom channels. Through this collaboration, they were able to secure a roll out into HomeDepot.com. FlexScreen is currently available for purchase at homedepot.com/flexscreen, with custom sizes and multiple mesh styles available to be ordered and shipped directly to the homeowner or shipped to a local Home Depot store.

"We are thrilled to join arms with Saint-Gobain and deliver our award-winning products to more residential and commercial consumers across the globe through HomeDepot.com," remarked Joe Altieri, President & CEO of FlexScreen. "We recognize Saint-Gobain's outstanding international market reputation and are excited for the opportunity to expand FlexScreen together in partnership."

By putting the homeowner first, FlexScreen has been able to design with strength and ease in mind. With their high-performance spring steel, damage-resistant frames, FlexScreen offers the most efficient and effective way to install window screens without attachment hardware. This problem-solving design completely eliminates bent aluminum, scratched paint, broken hardware, and other issues commonly found in regular window screens.

For decades, the window screen industry had been stagnant. When Altieri appeared on Shark Tank and flexed his unique, patented window screen invention, he shared a revolutionary idea that solves many problems.

"Saint-Gobain has been a longstanding supplier to The Home Depot across multiple departments," said Jim Griffin, Sales & Marketing Director for Saint-Gobain ADFORS. "We know that innovation is extremely important to them, and FlexScreen wakes up a category that has been very much asleep."

ABOUT FLEXSCREEN

Everyone knows that the century-old technology of traditional window screens is loaded with problems. Flimsy aluminum frames that damage easily, scratched paint, complicated hardware, and frustrating installation and removal are just some of the issues that required a solution. So, we cleared out a workspace in the garage and invented FlexScreen - the world's first and only flexible window screen. No aluminum, no paint, no hardware, and no hassle. Just flex our high-performance, PVC coated spring steel frame, slide it into the window screen pocket (where it will virtually disappear), and enjoy the uninterrupted view. FlexScreen is innovative, effortless, durable, and beautiful. Welcome to the future of window screens!

FlexScreen was the recipient of the Most Innovative Window Component in 2015 presented by Window & Door® magazine and was a top 3 contender in the 2020 Edison Awards "Consumer Goods - Home Solutions" category, earning the Silver award. To learn more, visit www.flexscreen.com

About Saint-Gobain ADFORS

Saint-Gobain ADFORS is a division of the Saint-Gobain Group that is focused on the construction and industrial markets. ADFORS offers solutions based on a complete range of textile and coating technologies using fiberglass yarns, synthetic fibers, and natural fibers. ADFORS is the reliable and innovative global leader in technical textiles, offering the most adapted solutions. The Saint-Gobain Group is established in 66 countries and is the market leader in each of its core businesses.

