FlexScreen Welcomes Slocomb Windows and Doors Inc. as Licensee

FlexScreen, the innovative leader in the window screen industry, is proud to announce its partnership with Slocomb Windows and Doors Inc., one of the oldest manufacturers of vinyl windows in the United States.

Established in 1961 by Mr. Slocomb Sr., Slocomb Industries Inc. laid the foundation for Slocomb Windows and Doors Inc., which continues the legacy of excellence in window manufacturing. With a history spanning over six decades, Slocomb has been a pioneer in the vinyl window industry, evolving from vinyl storm windows to energy-efficient replacement windows.

As a licensed partner of FlexScreen, Slocomb Windows and Doors Inc. will enhance its product offerings by integrating FlexScreen's cutting-edge technology into its windows, providing customers with an unparalleled window experience.

"Slocomb Windows has always been an early adopter of new technologies that provide our customers with a differentiated product and a competitive advantage," said Carl Slocomb, President. "We see Flexscreen as a natural fit for our culture and product strategy, and we are excited about the prospects of self-manufacturing Flexscreens."

Slocomb Windows and Doors Inc. is renowned for its Energy Star-qualified products, featuring dual glass configurations that meet the highest energy efficiency standards in all 50 states. This commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with FlexScreen's mission to revolutionize the window screen industry with its seamless and aesthetically pleasing screens.

"This collaboration is a special one for many reasons," said FlexScreen Inventor and CEO, Joe Altieri. "Carl Slocomb has been a long-time friend and mentor to me and a supporter of FlexScreen from the beginning. Slocomb Windows and Doors Inc. was one of the first companies to believe in our product and offer FlexScreen as an option. Now to welcome them as a FlexScreen licensee is truly an honor, and I'm extremely grateful to partner with the incredible people of Slocomb!"

About FlexScreen:

FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen. With its patented design, FlexScreen offers a simple and elegant solution to old-style aluminum window screens, providing homeowners with a seamless and unobstructed view. Made with high-quality materials and precision engineering, FlexScreen is easy to install, easy to clean, and built to last. FlexScreen appeared on the hit reality show Shark Tank™ in 2020, where they got a deal with Lori Greiner, who called FlexScreen "the best better mousetrap" she had ever seen in The Tank. The company was featured a second time in a Shark Tank™ update in 2021. For more information, visit flexscreen.com.

About Slocomb Windows and Doors Inc.:

Slocomb Industries was founded by Leon Slocomb in 1961 to sell and install storm windows and doors. Leon Slocomb started manufacturing vinyl windows in 1961 and is now recognized nationally as one of the pioneers of the vinyl window industry. Slocomb is known for manufacturing one of the first all-vinyl replacement windows in North America. During the late 1960's remodeling boom, Slocomb entered the replacement window market. Always innovative, they developed expertise in PVC window extrusion design and created their own PVC extrusion business, Acro Extrusions. Slocomb Windows & Doors now manufactures vinyl windows and doors for the replacement market from its modern 180,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility. Learn more at slocombwindows.com.

