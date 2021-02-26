FlexScreen To Appear in Shark Tank Update Feb. 26, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, the leading name in window screen innovation, will appear in a Shark Tank Update on February 26th, 2021, on ABC. (8E / 7C - 9M / 8P.) FlexScreen, who originally appeared on Shark Tank's Episode 10 in Season 11 , will provide fans with an inside look at how their appearance on the show changed the company's trajectory.

This new episode is set to follow FlexScreen's journey of success post-investment. The company is led by Joe Altieri, Founder & CEO, who built FlexScreen's earliest prototype in his home garage after recognizing the lack of essential market innovation. After risking it all on national television, Altieri secured interest from three Shark Tank investors, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner, with the ultimate battle for the deal coming down to Lori and Barbara.

Altieri decided to partner with Lori Greiner and later announced that he had finalized an equity partnership with the renowned entrepreneur, inventor, and television personality. Greiner, known as the "Queen of QVC," has become a legend for spotting the next hot up-and-coming company. Well known for instantly telling if a product is a "hero or a zero," she has a 90% success rate on new items launched, making her one of the globe's most coveted investors.

This new investment symbolized the dawn of modernization for the world of window screens.

"Appearing on Shark Tank completely changed FlexScreen. Gaining Lori Greiner, such a reputable name in the world of business, as an ally has opened doors that otherwise would have been shut. Together we're creating something that has never been done in our industry before," says Joe Altieri, Founder & CEO of FlexScreen.

Greiner bet on FlexScreen because of its innovation. By putting the homeowner first, FlexScreen has been able to design with strength and ease in mind. With their high-performance spring steel, damage-resistant frames, FlexScreen offers the most efficient and effective way to install window screens without attachment hardware. This problem-solving design completely eliminates the bent aluminum, scratched paint, broken hardware, and other issues commonly found in regular window screens.

For decades, the window screen industry had been stagnant. When Altieri appeared on Shark Tank and flexed his unique, patented window screen invention, Greiner immediately saw the opportunity to change that.

"The minute I saw FlexScreen, I thought it was brilliant! It's fast and easy to put in and out of your window - the perfect answer to all of people's window screen woes. Joe had invented one of the best "better mousetraps" that was going to change the industry forever. The plus was that Joe and the FlexScreen team were as fantastic as the product!" said Greiner.

For more information, visit FlexScreen.com .

ABOUT FLEXSCREEN

Everyone knows that the century-old technology of traditional window screens is loaded with problems. Flimsy aluminum frames that damage easily, scratched paint, complicated hardware, and frustrating installation and removal are just some of the issues that required a solution. So, we cleared out a workspace in the garage and invented FlexScreen - the world's first and only flexible window screen. No aluminum, no paint, no hardware, and no hassle. Just flex our high-performance, PVC coated spring steel frame, slide it into the window screen pocket (where it will virtually disappear), and enjoy the uninterrupted view. FlexScreen is innovative, effortless, durable, and beautiful. Welcome to the future of window screens!

FlexScreen was the recipient of the Most Innovative Window Component in 2015 presented by Window & Door® magazine, and was a top 3 contender in the 2020 Edison Awards "Consumer Goods - Home Solutions" category, earning the Silver award. To learn more, visit www.FlexScreen.com .

ABOUT LORI GREINER

Lori started with one idea and turned it into a multi-million dollar international brand. She is well known as a self-made inventor, entrepreneur who created and marketed over 800 products, holds 120 US and international patents and has a 90% success rate for new items launched. She is recognized as one of the most prolific inventors of retail products of our time. A leading Shark on ABC's Emmy Award-winning show, Shark Tank, she's well known for her impeccable negotiating skills and uncanny ability to know, identify and launch emerging brands.

