Flexsteel Selects 3D Cloud for 3D Digital Asset Management and 3D Product Configuration

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States, today announced its partnership with 3D Cloud™, the leading provider of 3D digital asset management, 3D product configuration, and 3D product visualization solutions to the furniture industry. This strategic collaboration aims to bring world-class product visualization assets to over 2,500 Flexsteel retailers.

Flexsteel is introducing 3D Cloud Product Configurators and 3D Cloud WebAR for 440 products, with plans to add more over the next several months.

After an extensive vendor evaluation, Flexsteel chose 3D Cloud as its 3D technology partner. This partnership will enable Flexsteel to equip its retailers with the tools they need to offer compelling brand experiences that improve customer satisfaction and engagement.

"3D Cloud has a unique mix of leading technology, straightforward pricing, and a holistic solution that addresses the critical challenges in 3D product visualization for furniture manufacturers," said Mike McClaflin, CIO at Flexsteel. "Their approach simplifies the rapid deployment of a comprehensive 3D program, including self-service product renders, WebAR, and product configurators."

The company is introducing 3D Cloud Product Configurators and 3D Cloud WebAR for 440 products, with plans to add more over the next several months. Initially available on Flexsteel.com, the company is considering adding an e-commerce integration on their own website and offering configurators that can be deployed on dealer websites in the future.

To see how the new 3D product configurators work, visit the product page for the Bryant Fabric Sofa on Flexsteel.com. Customize the covers & pillows, check dimensions, view from different angles, and view in your room with Augmented Reality.

"Flexsteel has been exploring ways to use emerging technologies to provide the best brand experiences to our dealers and customers," said McClaflin. "Our partnership with 3D Cloud allows us to simplify complex processes and deliver a more dynamic and interactive brand experience. We are particularly excited about the ability to reuse our 3D content investment across multiple applications, ensuring consistency across touchpoints, marketing effectiveness and operational efficiency."

"We are thrilled to partner with Flexsteel, a company that truly embodies innovation and quality," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-founder of 3D Cloud. "Their thoughtful investment in innovation makes them exceptional collaborators. I'm proud of the commitment to excellence on both sides of the relationship as we work together to transform the furniture buying experience."

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company") is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel" is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.flexsteel.com/.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications such as 3D product configurators, 3D room planners, and WebAR from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

