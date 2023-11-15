Flexxible announces the appointment of its new CEO to accelerate its international growth plan

News provided by

FLEXXIBLE

15 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

TERRASA, Spain, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXXIBLE, as a part of its strategic growth plan, is pleased to announce that Demetri Rico, currently Flexxible's COO, has taken on the role of CEO. Up until now, the role of CEO has been held by Sebastian Prat, the founder of Flexxible, who has decided to continue his career at Flexxible as Chief Visionary Officer, leading the company's strategy, finances, and its products.

Continue Reading
Sebastian Prat and Demetri Rico (PRNewsfoto/FLEXXIBLE)
Sebastian Prat and Demetri Rico (PRNewsfoto/FLEXXIBLE)

Following its achievements under Sebastian Prat's leadership, Flexxible begins a new stage for the development of future successes. In his time as founder and CEO, Sebastian Prat led the transformation of Flexxible into a relevant partner worldwide, and leader for the technology sector in Spain. He promoted Desktop as a Service as one of the growth generators, launching new solutions for the digital transformation sector and automating Flexxible's internal business model, increasing the company's efficiency.

"Thank you very much to Demetri Rico for the trust he placed in Flexxible a year and a half ago when we began our plan. I am very happy for Flexxible's clients, partners, and employees and collaborators because I know that Demetri Rico is a natural leader who will take us to the next horizon of growth. Many thanks to the entire Flexxible team for all their support to Demetri and the entire C-level for this announcement," said Sebastian Prat.

Demetri Rico has an extensive career of more than 25 years leading companies in the technology sector on an international scale in management positions. After 5 years at Huawei as VP Enterprise Services at a European level, Transformation Director and CTO, he came to Flexxible as COO in 2022 and completely evolved the company's operations. Previously, Demetri's professional career took him to Hewlett-Packard Enterprise as EMEA Director of Transformation Practice and also as Director of Architecture and Solutions for Southern Europe. He was previously Director of Operations and also of Transformational Outsourcing and Consulting at T-Systems Iberia and Director of IT Operations at the operator AUNA.

Demetri Rico has Telecommunications Engineer degree and Global Executive MBA from IESE Business School. He is a resident of Cardedeu, Barcelona, husband, and father of two wonderful children.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275424/FLEXXIBLE_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275423/FLEXXIBLE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FLEXXIBLE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.