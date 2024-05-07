Flexxon Fortifies Data Center Security with X-PHY® Server Defender;The World's First Standalone AI-Powered Hardware Solution for Full-Stack Security Attestation

The revolutionary solution is built upon Flexxon's patented algorithms that enable independent, full-stack security for real-time monitoring and response against Zero Day threats, as well as instant data restoration in the unlikely event of a breach.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardware cybersecurity pioneer Flexxon (or the "Company") today unveiled the third addition to its X-PHY® cybersecurity ecosystem of solutions at RSA Conference 2024.

Flexxon Co-founders Camellia Chan (L) and May Chng (R) at RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco, during the launch of X-PHY® Server Defender Server Defender’s Phase 1 capabilities

Server Defender is the world's first standalone and fully independent cybersecurity module that enables full-stack monitoring and defense from the hardware and firmware layers. The solution also introduces a much-needed capability to the cybersecurity ecosystem – full system reversion in the unfortunate event of a breach. The early access program for Server Defender is now open to qualified customers, granting privileged access as new capabilities are introduced over the course of the year.

"We are excited to unveil Server Defender today, building on the success of our hardware-based X-PHY® endpoint solutions," said Camellia Chan, CEO and Co-Founder of Flexxon. "Server Defender is built upon truly revolutionary technology that will change the cyberwar landscape in our favor by addressing the greatest needs of end users and service providers.

Not only does it boast real-time monitoring and response capabilities, but Server Defender can also reduce downtime by at least 50% and instantly restore lost or compromised data. Cyberattacks can bring operations to a grinding halt, jeopardizing customer relationships and costing businesses millions in downtime and recovery efforts. That's why Server Defender has been meticulously designed to mitigate these risks by delivering industry-leading recovery time objectives (RTO) and recovery point objectives (RPO)."

Chan continued, "This groundbreaking platform ensures businesses can maintain seamless service delivery even in the event of a breach, while facilitating lightning-fast data recovery and providing granular recovery points with negligible data loss. With Server Defender, our customers can drive their core operations forward, secure in the knowledge that their data and services are safeguarded against sophisticated cyber threats".

The Current Landscape: Defenders are Losing

Reports of escalating breaches and ransomware attacks in the last year alone demonstrate the glaring vulnerabilities in our current cybersecurity standards and the dire need for action. From the ransomware attack launched by the LockBit group on ICBC Bank[2] to the catastrophic Change Healthcare[3] breach, which reportedly cost the group upwards of USD 2 billion and counting. An April 2024 survey report[4] found that the biggest risk associated with data breaches was to business continuity, with 43% of respondents reporting unplanned downtime as a result of the cyberattack.

Attacks span financial and reputational losses, prolonged periods of downtime and interruptions, the inability to recover lost data and even, the palpable impact to end-users such as clients of financial institutions and healthcare services. With each successful attack, hackers grow bolder and greedier.

Patented Matrix Shield Technology – A Multiplier for Security

Server Defender was developed to address the spectrum of issues pre-emptively, during, and post-attack. Its market-changing capabilities are built upon Flexxon's multi-patented Matrix Shield technology, which achieves constant monitoring of attack vectors targeting the PCIe system protocol, memory subsystem, kernel level, OS level, and network layers.

The algorithm transforms all objects and files into fundamental numeric representations to offer real-time threat detection and seamless, live reversion, delivering minimal downtime even in the face of file or system corruption. To achieve comprehensive detection, response and recovery, the Matrix Shield security vault uses a combination of matrices, neural networks, and a validation system to ensure that data is stored and monitored securely.

Armed with the Matrix Shield, Server Defender provides centralized security monitoring across multiple servers and data centers. With a single, user-friendly dashboard, users can keep an eye on server security spanning:

A single server at one location

A pod of multiple servers grouped at one site

Servers distributed across different cities or regions

This unified view delivers a complete, real-time picture of a user's server security status everywhere, functioning like a command center for total oversight. This allows the true power of Server Defender to be unlocked, analyzing large amounts of security data gathered from monitoring multiple servers. Through big data analytics, Server Defender can identify even the most subtle attack patterns that may go unnoticed when looking at just one server.

Step 1: Prioritizing Attack Surface Reduction

Phase 1 of Server Defender's rollout emphasizes full architecture attack surface reduction, effectively minimising weak spots and risks to set a strong foundation for threat detection and response against sophisticated attacks. Delivering true Zero Day protection, it is capable of identifying, prioritizing, and closing attack paths leading to Tier 0 assets—the most critical and sensitive resources within an organization's IT infrastructure. Given the mission-critical nature of these assets, their immediate prioritization and protection are essential first steps for any organisation or service provider.

Capabilities and features that early access partners can expect include:

Enhanced data security through the patented Data Bus Sentinel, which monitors read and write operations to RAM Threat detection through real-time data acquisition and security verification Direct Memory Access (DMA) attack monitoring via a user-friendly web portal to track and monitor at all times Business continuity assurance through the recovery engine and automated rollback guardian

Initial testing has yielded impressive results[5] with improvements being implemented on a continuous basis, including:

90% reduction in false positives 50% faster threat detection 50% downtime reduction 35% faster threat resolution

A Phased Rollout Toward Truly Holistic Server Security

In the following months, additional features will be tested and integrated to further strengthen security capabilities across the entire network, remedy software vulnerabilities, and shut down an ever-evolving barrage of emerging cyber attacks.

Phases 2 and 3 will deliver:

Full architecture threat detection and response, such as monitoring and response to a wide range of malware threats, including Fuzzers, Analysis, Backdoors, Denial of Service (DoS), Exploits, Generic, Reconnaissance, Shellcode, and Worms Application layer security, by leveraging the physical hardware layer to fortify all seven layers of the OSI model and five layers of TCP/IP model, ensuring a collaborative defense that leaves no room for threats to penetrate any external or internal layer for a truly comprehensive security posture

Enrolment in Server Defender's early access program is available upon request by submitting your interest on the program's landing page, with pricing starting from USD 2,800[6].

Scheduled for full release by end-2024, the Company will share updates on the general availability of Server Defender as and when available on its official platforms.

The De Facto Standard: Dynamic Hardware-based Security

Since the launch of the X-PHY® SSD in 2021, Flexxon has developed its suite of hardware-based dynamic cybersecurity solutions encompassing endpoint protection and enterprise security solutions. The Company's endpoint solutions include the X-PHY® cybersecurity laptops and X-PHY® Vault – the world's first warm crypto wallet and secure personal cloud device. Flexxon's Server Defender is the first release in the Company's enterprise security solutions line.

With the goal of delivering effective yet easy-to-implement security solutions, Flexxon continues to develop an entire ecosystem of security innovations to safeguard our digital lives, returning peace of mind and freedom to users across the world.

About Flexxon

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Flexxon is a global company that specialises in next generation hardware-based cybersecurity solutions and industrial NAND flash storage devices. Rooted in its strong pedigree as a leading industrial NAND flash storage solutions provider, Flexxon is committed to protecting the basic rights of all citizens of the digital economy through constant innovation to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of today. Today, the company has offices in countries and regions including Singapore, USA, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With over forty patents and counting, Flexxon's market-leading products and solutions aim to deliver the utmost security and confidentiality standards to users.

For more information, please visit:

Flexxon: flexxon.com

About X-PHY®

Flexxon's cybersecurity line of solutions, the X-PHY® cybersecurity ecosystem is anchored on the hardware to deliver innovative, effective and proactive protection.

The X-PHY® Solid State Drive (SSD) was officially launched in 2021 and has since expanded to include other endpoint solutions such as X-PHY® cybersecurity laptops and the X-PHY® Vault - warm crypto wallet and secure personal cloud device. Its enterprise solutions include the Server Defender as well as cloud hosting and storage services.

For more information, please visit: www.x-phy.com and https://defender.x-phy.com/

