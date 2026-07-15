Flexzo Ai Partners with Maiden Lane Medical to Accelerate AI-Driven Healthcare Workforce Transformation and Telemedicine Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif. , July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maiden Lane Medical, a leading patient-centered multi-specialty healthcare organization, has announced a strategic partnership with Flexzo Ai to modernize clinician recruitment, accelerate speciality services expansion, and support next-generation workforce operations through artificial intelligence and automation.

Flexzo Ai Partners with Maiden Lane Medical

The partnership represents another major step in the growing adoption of AI-powered workforce infrastructure across the U.S. healthcare sector, with Maiden Lane Medical becoming one of the first healthcare organizations in the country to actively integrate operational workflows within the Flexzo Ai platform ecosystem.

As healthcare providers nationwide face increasing clinician shortages, rising operational costs, and growing patient demand for virtual care, Maiden Lane Medical selected Flexzo Ai to help build a more scalable, data-driven workforce model capable of supporting rapid clinical expansion without compromising patient experience or care quality.

Founded on a commitment to personalized, relationship-based medicine, Maiden Lane Medical delivers patient-centered care designed around each individual's evolving healthcare needs. The organization's clinical teams prioritize trust, accessibility, and continuity of care across every stage of life, combining high-touch medicine with forward-thinking healthcare delivery.

Under the leadership of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stacy Henigsman and CEO & Managing Partner Kenneth A. Levey, MD MPH FACOG FACS, Maiden Lane Medical has continued investing in operational innovation and telemedicine growth as the organization expands access to specialty and women's healthcare services.

The collaboration began with Flexzo Ai successfully sourcing and presenting a telemedicine clinician candidate to the organization, quickly evolving into a broader strategic workforce partnership that has already generated multiple new provider recruitment engagements across several care areas.

Flexzo Ai's AI-powered platform enables healthcare organizations to automate traditionally fragmented workforce processes through intelligent clinician matching, real-time provider engagement, predictive staffing workflows, and autonomous recruitment operations. The system continuously analyzes workforce demand, clinician availability, credentialing readiness, and operational staffing patterns to proactively identify and fill workforce gaps before they impact patient access.

A core differentiator for Maiden Lane Medical was Flexzo Ai's autonomous clinician engagement engine — technology designed to reactivate qualified providers, automate outreach conversations, and manage workforce communication at scale through AI-driven mobile engagement and workflow automation.

Kenneth A. Levey, MD MPH FACOG FACS, CEO and Managing Partner of Maiden Lane Medical, said:

"Technology is rapidly reshaping the future of healthcare delivery, and workforce infrastructure and is becoming one of the most critical components of scalable patient care. What impressed us about Flexzo Ai is its ability to combine AI, automation, and operational intelligence into a platform that can actively support healthcare growth in real time. This partnership positions Maiden Lane Medical to expand nationwide access to care more efficiently while continuing to deliver the personalized experience our patients expect."

The platform functions as a dynamic workforce operating layer for healthcare organizations, reducing dependency on manual recruitment processes and enabling provider groups to scale clinical operations significantly faster and more efficiently.

Dr. Stacy Henigsman, Chief Medical Officer at Maiden Lane Medical, said:

"Healthcare organizations today need infrastructure that allows them to scale intelligently while maintaining exceptional patient care. Flexzo Ai brings a level of workforce automation, responsiveness, and operational visibility that aligns perfectly with where healthcare is heading. As we continue expanding our integrated healthcare and specialty care services, this partnership gives us the ability to move faster, operate more efficiently, and better support both our patients and providers."

Unlike traditional staffing and recruitment solutions that operate reactively, Flexzo Ai leverages artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and autonomous engagement workflows to create a continuously active healthcare talent network. The platform proactively identifies staffing opportunities, re-engages clinicians based on anticipated demand, and streamlines hiring workflows through integrated automation and real-time operational intelligence.

Jack Henderson, CEO of Flexzo Ai, said:

"The future of healthcare delivery will depend heavily on intelligent workforce infrastructure. Maiden Lane Medical understands that scaling modern healthcare requires more than recruitment, it requires connected systems capable of predicting workforce demand, automating operational bottlenecks, and engaging clinicians dynamically with speed and at scale. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our vision for technology-enabled healthcare transformation."

By integrating Flexzo Ai into its workforce operations, Maiden Lane Medical expects to accelerate hiring timelines, strengthen expansion, improve workforce flexibility, and reduce operational friction across clinical staffing workflows.

The partnership further reinforces the growing momentum behind AI-powered workforce technology as healthcare organizations increasingly look for scalable infrastructure capable of supporting rapid growth, clinician engagement, and long-term operational efficiency.

About Maiden Lane Medical

Maiden Lane Medical is a patient-centered multi-specialty healthcare organization dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care through trusted patient relationships and innovative healthcare delivery. The organization offers comprehensive medical services designed to support patients through every stage of life.

About Flexzo Ai

Flexzo Ai is an AI-powered healthcare workforce automation platform designed to help healthcare organizations predict staffing shortages, automate clinician engagement, streamline workforce operations, and scale provider recruitment efficiently. By combining predictive workforce intelligence, autonomous provider engagement, and real-time operational visibility, Flexzo Ai enables healthcare organizations to modernize workforce management and accelerate clinical growth.

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SOURCE Flexzo AI