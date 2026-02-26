Flickr Announces MODE Festival: Leading Photographers, Chris Burkard, Brooke Shaden, Penny De Los Santos, and Jimmy Steinfeldt Headline Minneapolis' New Three-Day Experience

The citywide celebration blends culture, creator-led programming and photography events across downtown Minneapolis this September

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flickr announced the launch of MODE by Flickr , an immersive three-day photography festival taking place September 18-20, 2026, in the heart of Minneapolis. The inaugural lineup includes keynotes from Chris Burkard, Keith Ladzinski, Minneapolis native Jimmy Steinfeldt, and Brooke Shaden as MODE's Artist-in-Residence, alongside special programming in partnership with Black Women Photographer's Polly Irungu and Inside Out Project, with sponsorship support from Fujifilm, HOVERAir, and additional partners. The festival will also feature leading photographers including Sandro Miller, Art Streiber, Penny De Los Santos, Rob Grimm, David Johnson, and more. Designed as a first-of-its-kind photography festival, MODE will bring together craft, community, and visual storytelling like never before.

"MODE is photography in motion – alive, interactive, and deeply rooted in community," said Ben MacAskill, President, COO at SmugMug & Flickr. "For more than 20 years, Flickr has brought the world's photographers together online. Now, we're bringing that spirit away from devices and connecting in the real world with a festival built for creativity and the future of photography and visual arts."

From workshops led by industry legends to hands-on demos with emerging tools and gear and immersive exhibitions, MODE will create spaces for learning, exchange, and shared creative energy, anchored in community and underscoring the belief that photography thrives in culture, not in isolation.

MODE brings the full spectrum of photography to life through its seven thematic pillars – Change, spotlighting world-shifting storytelling; Next, focused on emerging tools and technology; Money, exploring the business of photography; Motion, celebrating video and moving images; Culture, capturing the music, fashion, food, and moments that shape us; IRL, honoring analog processes; and Earth, dedicated to the intersection of the environment, sustainability, and art. Across these tracks, attendees will experience hands-on workshops , live portrait shoots, tech demos, editing workshops, photojournalism panels, film screenings, gear demos, darkrooms, instant-film activations, photo walks, and climate-focused conversations.

Passes are available now, starting at $300.00 for Flickr Pro Members and $330.00 - $660.00 for general admission and VIP passes. For ticketing information, visit http://modefestival.com/. Additional speakers and workshops will be announced throughout the year.

"Minneapolis is proud to host the inaugural MODE Festival," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "This is a city that believes in artists and backs them up. From downtown to neighborhoods across Minneapolis, MODE will showcase the creativity, small businesses, communities, and public spaces that make our city special. We're excited to welcome creators from around the world and show them what Minneapolis is all about."

MODE was created to celebrate creativity and community while prioritizing accessibility, inclusion, and safety. The festival features accessible venues, diverse and thoughtfully curated programming, and a talent selection process rooted in artistic quality and representation. Sustainability measures, from recycling to reduced single-use materials, are built into every layer of planning, alongside comprehensive safety and emergency protocols to ensure a smooth, secure experience for all attendees.

About Flickr

Flickr , founded in 2004, is the world's largest photography community, committed to elevating the memories, artistry, and impact of all your photos. Fueled by passionate photographers for 20 years, Flickr provides users with the safest and most inclusive platform for sharing and connecting through photos and videos. Since its acquisition by SmugMug in 2018, these united brands have created the most influential photography-focused community in the world.

About MODE by Flickr

MODE is a photography festival unlike any other: a three-day, citywide celebration across downtown Minneapolis dedicated to art, authenticity, and community. With events, concerts, workshops, masterclasses, and hands-on demos, MODE invites photographers and creators of every level to get inspired, get connected, and get involved. Built by Flickr, MODE brings photography out of the apps and into the streets, turning Minneapolis into a live, immersive canvas for creativity. MODE is officially 1% for the Planet certified, reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable event practices. See the latest from MODE on Instagram (@modebyflickr), TikTok (@modebyflickr), Threads (@modebyflickr), and on Flickr's YouTube (youtube.com/flickr), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/flickr) and Facebook ( facebook.com/flickr ), and join the Flickr group ( https://www.flickr.com/groups/modebyflickr ).

SOURCE Flickr