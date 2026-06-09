Flickr Announces Musical Lineup for MODE Festival: Vince Staples, Tycho, Cory Wong and More to Perform at Inaugural Photography Festival in Minneapolis

The three-day, citywide celebration expands with live musical performances, new photographers, and a deeper slate of programming this September

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flickr announced the musical lineup for MODE by Flickr, an immersive three-day photography and cultural festival spanning September 18–20, 2026 in downtown Minneapolis. Vince Staples, Tycho, Cory Wong, Washed Out, Infinity Song, Balthvs, and more will perform across the city, bringing live music to the first-ever celebration built to take photography off screens and into the real world. The performers join a roster of world-class photographers and visual storytellers headlining a multi-day schedule of interactive experiences, community events, and expanded programming.

MODE by Flickr lineup

Live musical performances will run daily throughout MODE, with the festival's lineup taking the stage for outdoor concerts at Loring Park. Through a daily programming slate woven across downtown Minneapolis, attendees can move seamlessly from afternoon workshops, master classes, and intimate sets along the Nicollet Mall to community socials at Peavey Plaza, and then into evening performances and guided night photography walks, creating continued opportunities for connection and creative exchange.

"Photography and music have always been at the forefront of culture," said Ben MacAskill, President, COO at SmugMug & Flickr. "Bringing artists like Vince Staples, Tycho, and Cory Wong to the MODE stage is a true reflection of Flickr's commitment to creativity, craft, and community."

Joining the musical lineup, MODE also announced new additions to its photography roster. Matthew Rolston, Jonathan Mannion, Steve Sweatpants, and YK join previously announced photographers Sandro Miller, Chris Burkard, Brooke Shaden, Penny De Los Santos, and more, leading dynamic experiences across the festival's seven thematic pillars, Change, Next, Money, Motion, Culture, IRL, and Earth. Key programming will include:

A keynote event titled "Double Exposure: A Conversation with Sandro Miller and Matthew Rolston " that invites audiences into a rare exchange between two renowned portrait photographers, exploring shared influences, contrasting visual languages, and the role of portraiture in constructing identity

and " that invites audiences into a rare exchange between two renowned portrait photographers, exploring shared influences, contrasting visual languages, and the role of portraiture in constructing identity Hands-on workshops and masterclasses led by Art Streiber and Andy Best , covering topics including commercial and editorial production, astrophotography, adventure filmmaking, and more

and , covering topics including commercial and editorial production, astrophotography, adventure filmmaking, and more A series of sessions with Da'Shaunae Marisa exploring experiential approaches to photography, such as tactile image-making, storytelling, and using the camera as a tool for personal expression

exploring experiential approaches to photography, such as tactile image-making, storytelling, and using the camera as a tool for personal expression Street photography workshops, conversations, and guided photo walks with Steven John Irby (Steve Sweatpants) including his "Street Eyes" walk through Minneapolis and a Street Dreams Magazine showcase centered on visual storytelling and creative community-building

(Steve Sweatpants) including his "Street Eyes" walk through Minneapolis and a Street Dreams Magazine showcase centered on visual storytelling and creative community-building A citywide street photography challenge led by YK , transforming Minneapolis into an interactive classroom

, transforming Minneapolis into an interactive classroom A Jim Marshall Photography Exhibition presented by Amelia Davis , longtime assistant and estate holder of the legendary music photographer, featuring rare archival work spanning Woodstock, the Rolling Stones' first American tour, and Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

, longtime assistant and estate holder of the legendary music photographer, featuring rare archival work spanning Woodstock, the Rolling Stones' first American tour, and Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison A three-part lighting masterclass series with Sandro Miller

Skate photography workshops and photo walks led by Canon instructor and Skatefolio Co-Founder, Josh Katz , with hands-on shooting sessions at real skateboarding setups across multiple skill levels

, with hands-on shooting sessions at real skateboarding setups across multiple skill levels Career-focused conversations and gallery programming with music and celebrity photographer Ro.Lexx exploring commercial photography, life on tour, balancing motherhood and creativity, and representation for women in photography

"There's something that happens when photographers and musicians are in the same space," said Jonathan Mannion, iconic hip-hop photographer and creator of some of the most recognized album covers in music history. "Ideas evolve differently, work gets better, and the energy is unmatched. MODE is giving that spirit a home, and I can't wait to be part of it."

Passes are available now starting at $500 for Flick Pro Interactive (save $80 as a Flickr Pro existing member), $410 for general admission and $900 for VIP passes. For ticketing information, visit http://modefestival.com. Additional speakers, musical artists, and workshops will continue to be announced leading up to the festival.

About Flickr

Flickr, founded in 2004, is the world's largest photography community, committed to elevating the memories, artistry, and impact of all your photos. Fueled by passionate photographers for 20 years, Flickr provides users with the safest and most inclusive platform for sharing and connecting through photos and videos. Since its acquisition by SmugMug in 2018, these united brands have created the most influential photography-focused community in the world.

About MODE by Flickr

MODE is a photography festival unlike any other: a three-day, citywide celebration across downtown Minneapolis dedicated to art, authenticity, and community. With events, concerts, workshops, masterclasses, and hands-on demos, MODE invites photographers and creators of every level to get inspired, get connected, and get involved. Built by Flickr, MODE brings photography out of the apps and into the streets, turning Minneapolis into a live, immersive canvas for creativity. MODE is officially 1% for the Planet certified, reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable event practices. See the latest from MODE on Instagram (@modebyflickr), TikTok (@modebyflickr), Threads (@modebyflickr), and on Flickr's YouTube (youtube.com/flickr), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/flickr) and Facebook (facebook.com/flickr), and join the Flickr group (https://www.flickr.com/groups/modebyflickr/).

CONTACT:

Hannah Realiza

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SOURCE Flickr