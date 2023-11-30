Flight Simulator Market to increase by USD 2.84 billion during 2022-2027, Rising demand for cost-effective virtual training in the aviation industry to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flight simulator market size is expected to grow by USD 2.84 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product Type (Military flight simulator and Commercial flight simulator), Platform (Rotary wing simulator, Fixed wing simulator, and UAV simulator), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flight Simulator Market 2023-2027

The rising demand for cost-effective virtual training in the aviation industry drives the flight simulator market. Real-time training can be costly because it requires a lot of resources. However, virtual training reduces the risks that come with real-time training. The risks include the involvement of personnel and equipment. The rapid replacement of spares lowers the downtime for that equipment. This is the opposite in the case of real-time training.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the flight simulator market: Aero Simulation Inc., Airbus SE, Avenger Flight Group LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CAE Inc., FenixSim Ltd., Flight Sim Labs Ltd., Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt. Ltd., Gen24 Flybiz Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Gorge, HAVELSAN Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Textron Inc., Thales Group, The 737 Experience, The Boeing Co., and VIER IM POTT

Flight Simulator Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.38% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The 3D simulation provisions for UAV training are an emerging flight simulator market trend.

are an emerging flight simulator market trend. 3D simulation training focuses on fundamental aspects of UAV operation. This includes takeoff and landing, in-flight procedures, and resolving issues during various applications.

Furthermore, the applications include commercial, scientific research, search and rescue, 3D mapping, and military operations.

Challenge

The high cost of flight simulators challenges the flight simulator market.

Purchasing the latest simulators or upgrading existing ones may not be financially feasible in developing countries or smaller flight training centers.

This can hinder the growth and accessibility of virtual training solutions.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

By product type, the military flight simulator segment is significant during the forecast period. FFS allows pilots to train on a replica of a specific aircraft, whereas FSTD allows soldiers to train on a replica of flight controls and other devices. But all simulations have a similar setup. This includes an electronic motion base or hydraulic lift system that responds to the user's inputs and provides haptic feedback.

Flight Simulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.38 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aero Simulation Inc., Airbus SE, Avenger Flight Group LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CAE Inc., FenixSim Ltd., Flight Sim Labs Ltd., Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt. Ltd., Gen24 Flybiz Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Gorge, HAVELSAN Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Textron Inc., Thales Group, The 737 Experience, The Boeing Co., and VIER IM POTT Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio