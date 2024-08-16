Flinn Scientific Announces Retirement of CEO Mike Lavelle and Appointment of Mac Gamse as New CEO

BATAVIA, Ill., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flinn Scientific, a leading provider of hands-on science education products and solutions, today announced the retirement of Mike Lavelle as President & CEO after 10 years of dedicated leadership. Following a distinguished tenure marked by growth, Lavelle will be succeeded by Mac Gamse, effective August 12, 2024.

"It has been an honor serving this organization for the last 10 years. I'm proud of what we've built together. It's difficult for me to step away from such a great organization that does such important work – but it's the right decision for me and my family, and I'm confident that Mac is the right creative and innovative leader to continue Flinn's legacy of putting teachers first."

Mac Gamse, who will succeed Lavelle, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in entrepreneurial leadership within the education sector. Prior to joining Flinn Scientific, Gamse successfully founded and scaled multiple K-12 ventures, demonstrating a deep commitment to educational excellence and innovation. His strategic insights and operational expertise have consistently driven transformative growth and enhanced organizational efficiency across various educational institutions.

"We can't thank Mike enough for the work he has put into growing this organization and leading it through what was arguably one of the fastest-changing times in the education industry," said Matt Anderson, Managing Director at Windjammer Capital Investors. "Mac's exceptional leadership skills and his passion for advancing education make him the ideal executive to lead Flinn into its next phase of growth. His vision and strategic approach will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to empowering educators and inspiring students in the field of science education."

Gamse expressed enthusiasm about joining Flinn Scientific, stating, "I am honored to join Flinn Scientific and build on the foundation that Mike and the Flinn family have built. Through collaboration with the talented team at Flinn, I am confident that we will continue to innovate and deliver impactful solutions that support educators and students in their pursuit of scientific discovery."

For more information about Flinn Scientific and its products, please visit www.flinnsci.com.

About Flinn Scientific

For more than four decades, Flinn Scientific has been a trusted partner of STEM, STEAM and science education professionals, and the best source for quality laboratory supplies, instructional tools and resources, and essential safety instruction. Flinn Scientific also provides award-winning digital solutions and professional development opportunities that empower teachers to engage and inspire the next generation of scientists. Flinn Scientific is committed to supporting teachers as they help students develop the content knowledge, critical thinking, and inquiry skills they will need to succeed in advanced education and careers of the 21st century. To learn more visit Flinnsci.com.

Media Contact:

Matt McDonnell, Vice President, Marketing

Flinn Scientific

800-452-1261, [email protected]

SOURCE Flinn Scientific