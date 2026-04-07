Flip My Life Wellness Makes $25,000 Donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Support of Veteran and First Responder Programs

Florida-based wellness company commits to ongoing giving, directing a portion of every sale to support military families and frontline heroes

SARASOTA, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip My Life Wellness today announced a $25,000 donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, reaffirming the company's long-term commitment to supporting veterans, first responders and their families through direct, product-linked giving.

The donation supports Tunnel to Towers programs that provide mortgage-free homes, financial relief and critical support services to catastrophically injured service members, Gold Star families and frontline heroes nationwide. Going forward, Flip My Life Wellness will direct $1 from every purchase to the Foundation, ensuring that its growth as a company is tied to ongoing, tangible support for those who have sacrificed the most.

For the company's founders, the decision is deeply personal. Both lost dear friends on September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center and have loved ones who are active-duty military or retired from service.

"This isn't a marketing decision. It's a values decision," said Scott St. John, co-founder of Flip My Life Wellness and a retired firefighter. "On September 11, my company at the time was located just outside New York City. That day, we lost 11 mothers and fathers connected to our learning center from one company alone, Cantor Fitzgerald. That experience never leaves you."

For co-founder and CEO John Cammarano, the contribution is equally personal.

"I lost two friends in the World Trade Center, and that loss has stayed with me," said Cammarano. "I will never forget the sacrifice those first responders made for all of us, and neither should any American. As we expand nationally, we are intentional about who we support. Directing our giving to Tunnel to Towers ensures our growth is tied to honoring those who ran toward danger."

The donation reflects Flip My Life's broader vision of building a performance and longevity ecosystem grounded in discipline, work ethic and personal responsibility — principles that mirror those embodied by members of the military and first responder communities.

"Contributions like this one from Flip My Life Wellness are vital to sustaining our mission," said Eric Cortina, Executive Vice President of Development at Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "This kind of ongoing, product-linked giving enables us to deliver on our promise to the men and women who sacrificed everything — ensuring that catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star families and the families of fallen first responders never have to worry about a roof over their heads."

Founded in the wake of September 11, 2001, Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller by providing mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders and by supporting Gold Star families nationwide.

"The men and women who protect this country deserve more than applause," St. John added. "They deserve consistent, tangible support. As we grow, that support grows."

To learn more, visit FlipMyLifeNow.com.

About Flip My Life

A Florida-based company, Flip My Life Wellness, Inc. is a nutritional supplement and wellness lifestyle brand, providing products, education, community, and support that help people age better and feel better. Visit flipmylifenow.com

CONTACT: John Cammarano, [email protected]

SOURCE Flip My Life Wellness