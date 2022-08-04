Flipside Crypto Hits Record 150k Bounty Submissions; Acquires Bites Digital Group

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipside Crypto, a leading blockchain ecosystem growth and analytics company, today announced its industry-leading bounty program hit a milestone of 150,000 submissions. The company has also finalized its acquisition of Bites Digital Group, a well-known digital studio that provides podcasting, video, and motion graphics in support of blockchain education and awareness.

"We're seeing great momentum at Flipside with more protocols launching bounty programs, deeper insights being generated through our dashboards, and new product innovations that enable developers and analysts to directly query blockchains for the analytics they need to build," said Dave Balter, Co-Founder and CEO, Flipside Crypto.

More than 80 protocols have launched bounty programs to-date through Flipside Crypto, including innovative leaders like Flow, NEAR, SushiSwap and THORChain. Bounty hunters are given a list of questions and analytical challenges to complete, and are rewarded for their work. The process is designed to help them grow their knowledge and understanding of specific protocols, which they can then use to build their own projects, showcase their skills to potential employers, and earn supplemental income as they hone their skills.

Acquisition of Bites Digital Group

In keeping with the company mission to promote ecosystem growth and retention through free access to data and education, Flipside Crypto acquired Bites Digital Group, formerly known as Terra Bites. The well-known digital content creators, most known for their work with protocols Terra and Cosmos, will now expand their efforts to support a range of blockchains working with Flipside.

"There's a thirst for bite-size, high-quality digital content that informs and educates without necessarily needing a Master's in Computer Science to follow along," said Balter. "That's where Bites Digital Group really excels. Expect to see more podcast tutorials covering innovative products, dashboard deep dives and weekly news roundups in a format that doesn't sacrifice fun and engaging to be informative."

This latest news follows Flipside's recent launch of ShroomDK , an NFT-based SDK that provides programmatic query access across blockchains. Hundreds of NFTs have already been minted through the program, driving project insights that will help accelerate the next generation of blockchain services.

In April, Flipside Crypto announced the completion of its $50 million Series A funding round led by Republic Capital and supported by True Ventures, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Dapper Labs and 14 other venture capital firms. The investment enables Flipside to accelerate talent acquisition, launch more bounty programs, develop new products, and explore strategic M&A opportunities.

About Flipside Crypto

Flipside Crypto enables on-demand analytics for blockchains, driving ecosystem growth and retention. Through a free, open data platform, it enables 60,000 analysts to learn, collaborate and compete to solve analytical challenges via structured bounty programs. Flipside activates on projects with kinetic energy including Flow, Solana, Algorand, THORChain, SushiSwap, and Osmosis. Founded in 2017, Flipside Crypto is backed by some of the industry's leading investors including Republic Capital, True Ventures, Galaxy Digital, M13, Dapper Labs, Collab Currency, Tribe Capital, HashKey, and others. Flipside is a remote-first company (originally headquartered in Boston, MA) with a growing team of 75+ employees. (https://flipsidecrypto.xyz)

Media Contact:

Brendan Murray

516.398.5375

[email protected]

SOURCE Flipside Crypto