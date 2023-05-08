Flipz Twists Up New State Fair Inspired Pretzel Lineup Just in Time for Summer Snacking

Flipz State Fair Churros : Flipz's signature salty and crunchy pretzels are coated in a cinnamon sugar churro-flavored coating and drizzled with creamy milk chocolate to take taste buds on a state fair adventure packed with sugar, spice, and everything nice.

For a new twist on the light and fruity concession that perfectly balances salty and sweet, Flipz pretzels are coated in fresh strawberry, sweet cream, and buttery cake flavored coating.

"As a brand, we are all about bringing fun and flavor to our fans wherever they are. The state fair is such an exciting staple moment of the summer season, and we were inspired by that energy" shared Simge Weinling-Dogrular, Head of Marketing at pladis Americas. "With our Flipz State Fair offerings, we are bringing much-needed fun to everyday routines with snacks that transport our fans to thrilling times with family and friends at the state fair with every bite."

The amusement park-inspired flavors are available now through September at select retailers, including Albertsons, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, ShopRite and Publix, while supplies last.

For more Flipz flavor innovation, fans can also check out the all-new Flipz STUFF'D Double Peanut Butter, featuring a pretzel nugget stuffed with creamy peanut butter and coated in delectable peanut butter flavored coating. Any peanut butter lover's dream, the salty, sweet, and crunchy snack is available now exclusively at 7-Eleven.

